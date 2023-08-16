Global Zinc Oxide (ZnO) Market Size to Reach USD 7.72 Billion in 2030 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global zinc oxide market achieved a substantial valuation of USD 4.92 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to sustain a commendable revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% over the forecast period, as per the latest comprehensive analysis by Emergen Research . This robust growth trajectory is chiefly propelled by the burgeoning utilization of zinc oxide nanoparticles across diverse applications, signifying a pivotal driver underpinning market revenue expansion.



Zinc Oxide (ZnO) Nanoparticles (NPs) emerge as a dynamic platform for an array of applications, particularly within the realm of biomedical research. Their remarkable attributes encompass potent anticancer and antibacterial properties, facilitated by the generation of Reactive Oxygen Species (ROS) and the induction of apoptosis. The versatility of ZnO NPs extends further as they serve as efficacious drug carriers, enabling targeted delivery of medications to specific sites. This strategic deployment mitigates unintended toxicity and off-target effects, thereby magnifying synergistic therapeutic benefits.

A noteworthy trend within the market pertains to the innovative utilization of zinc oxide-coated zeolite adsorbents for humic acid removal. This novel approach involves the modification of Zeolite 4A through nitric acid and subsequent functionalization with Zn(NO3)26H2O to yield ZnO-coated zeolite adsorbents. Employed for the elimination of Humic Acid (HA) from aqueous solutions, these tailored adsorbents exhibit a compelling performance. Comprehensive analysis encompassing porosimetry, scanning electron microscopy, X-ray diffraction, and high-resolution transmission electron microscopy corroborates the effectiveness of the produced materials.

The findings underscore an intriguing relationship between the positive charge density of ZnO-coated zeolite adsorbents and the quantity of ZnO coating on zeolite. This interplay yields a higher affinity for negatively charged ions, thus enhancing the adsorption capacity. Importantly, acid treatment engenders a notable augmentation in adsorption capacity. These insights collectively affirm the robust adsorption capabilities of ZnO-coated zeolite adsorbents, particularly in the context of HA removal from aqueous solutions. The potent electrostatic interactions between the negative functional groups of HA and the positive charges of the adsorbents underscore their efficacy.

The multifaceted applications of zinc oxide, spanning nanoparticles and innovative adsorbent approaches, epitomize the market's vibrant landscape. As technological advancements continue to unfold, the utility of zinc oxide is poised to catalyze both novel discoveries and practical solutions across diverse domains, thereby steering the market's continued revenue expansion.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2021 USD 4.92 Billion CAGR (2022–2030) 5.2% Revenue Forecast to 2030 USD 7.72 Billion Base Year for Estimation 2021 Historical Data 2019–2020 Forecast Period 2022–2030 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million and CAGR in % from 2022 to 2030 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Grade, application, process type and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled US Zinc, Zinc Oxide LLC, EverZinc, Weifang Longda Zinc Industry Co., Ltd., Rubamin, Zochem, Pan-Continental Chemical, Suraj Udyog, Akrochem, and ZM Silesia Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global zinc oxide market is fairly fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective zinc oxide solutions. Some major players included in the global zinc oxide market report are:

US Zinc

Zinc Oxide LLC.

EverZinc

Weifang Longda Zinc Industry Co., Ltd.

Rubamin

Zochem

Pan-Continental Chemical

Suraj Udyog

Akrochem

ZM Silesia

Strategic Development

On 1 June 2022, Aterian Investment Partners ("Aterian") combined U.S. Zinc and EverZinc, which are two of the largest global producers of zinc chemical products, to form pre-eminent global zinc chemistry business. The combined company will operate under EverZinc name, and will be headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company will support high value markets, such as personal care, alkaline, storage and rechargeable batteries, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, textiles, agriculture, feed, paints and coatings, and rubber, serving its customers from 14 facilities located throughout North America, Europe, and Asia.

On 23 July 2019, Vizor LLC. launched two new next-generation inorganic sunscreen ingredients based on patent-pending surface modification technology that can deliver substantially higher SPF values with less material and better performance than conventional zinc oxide ingredients. Super Zinc Natural and Super Zinc 1000 offer better dispersibility, superior wetting and lower viscosity in formulation, allowing 50%-100% higher SPF values and better transparency. The ingredients are targeted for development of aesthetically pleasing sunscreen for FDA Category I sun care, skin care, anti-aging and color cosmetic products that can meet upcoming FDA Sunscreen Monograph requirements and EU Monograph requirements for UVA/UVB protection. Super Zinc ingredients are ecologically safe and have been demonstrated not to harm aquatic life by an EPA-certified testing laboratory.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The standard segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. In various production processes, ordinary zinc oxide, an inorganic material, is used. Along with rubbers, plastics, ceramics, glass, cement, and first-aid tapes, it is found in lubricants, paints, ointments, adhesives, sealants, pigments, foods, batteries, ferrites, and fire retardants. Although zinc oxide occurs naturally as mineral zincite, majority of it is produced synthetically. Products that use it widely to treat various additional skin conditions include calamine cream, barrier creams to treat diaper rashes, anti-dandruff shampoos, and antiseptic ointments. Minerals rich in zinc oxide also enhance crop life and productivity. However, plentiful nutrients in zinc are employed in animal feed since they are an essential part of body's enzyme system.

The rubber segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. As the most important use for zinc oxide, the rubber industry ranks top in its use. Utilizing around 50% zinc oxide, rubber has been vulcanized over the years to manufacture tires, hoses, sporting goods, shoe bottoms, belts, and other rubber products. Zinc oxide has important pigmentary properties that increase rubber's ability to absorb heat from friction and enhance tire performance. ZnO is a material that is frequently used in the rubber sector due to its remarkable properties, which acts as an activator to cause rubber to vulcanize. Natural rubber is chemically transformed into vulcanized rubber, which is a stronger substance. By strengthening rubber formulations in this way, zinc oxide also makes them more heat- and abrasion-resistant and aids in preventing UV deterioration.

The wet chemical process segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Wet-chemical synthesis methods deal with chemical reactions taking place in solution phase when using precursors under acceptable experimental circumstances. Since each wet-chemical synthesis method is distinct from others, it is impossible to establish a general standard for these methods. In contrast to top-down methods, these synthesis strategies have been used to produce 2D nanomaterials. Wet-chemical synthesis techniques offer a high level of controllability and repeatability for creation of 2D nanomaterials. Solvothermal synthesis, template synthesis, self-assembly, guided attachment, hot-injection, and interface-mediated synthesis are the main wet-chemical synthesis techniques for 2D nanomaterials. These are main elements driving revenue growth of this segment.

The Asia Pacific market accounted for largest revenue share in 2021 attributed to presence of a large manufacturing base housing several sectors, including glass, pharmaceutical, and rubber production. For instance, China's manufacturing output in 2020 climbed to USD 3,860.68 billion from 2019 by 0.97%. China's industrial output reached USD 4,865.82 billion in 2021, a 26.04% rise from the previous year. The country is also biggest exporter of ZnO, which greatly accelerated growth of the market in this region.

Emergen Research has segmented the global zinc oxide market based on grade, application, process type, and region:

Grade Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Rubber Ceramics Chemicals Agriculture Cosmetics and Personal Care Pharmaceuticals Others



Process Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa



