Artificial Intelligence In Precision Medicine Research Report 2023: Enhanced Patient Care Fuels Growth - Forecast to 2030

The global artificial intelligence in precision medicine market size is expected to reach USD 14.5 billion by 2030

The increasing demand for digital healthcare and clinical health records drives the market for AI in precision medicine. The demand for Electronic Medical Records (EMRs) in healthcare is considerably growing due to advancements in healthcare IT.

One of the important applications for delivering timely medical services digitally is Electronic Medical Records (EMRs) accessed, managed, and generated by authorized workers inside a healthcare institution. Furthermore, the usage of EMRs is expanding quickly, necessitating greater development and easier applications, which is accomplished through the medical industry's cutting-edge IT sector.



According to the Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation, a nonprofit healthcare organization located in the U.S., 45% of U.S. residents believe that have enhanced the quality of care in the medical industry. The increasing popularity of wearables in precision medicine is revolutionizing healthcare and empowering individuals to manage their well-being actively.

Smartwatches, fitness trackers, and biosensors are among the wearable devices that are in high demand. These devices offer real-time data collection on various health indicators, making them invaluable tools. Wearables provide a wealth of information by continuously monitoring vital signs, physical activity, sleep patterns, and other biometric data.



This comprehensive understanding of an individual's health status allows healthcare providers to personalize treatment plans and interventions to meet their needs. The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of AI in the healthcare sector. AI applications have significantly improved various healthcare services, from precision medicine and population health to chronic disease management and medical imaging.

The utilization of AI in managing COVID-19 has played a key role in expanding the market growth. An example is the development of a COVID-19 mortality risk calculator by a Johns Hopkins School of Public Health team, which utilized AI to guide public health initiatives and allocate resources for prevention, such as N-95 masks.



Artificial Intelligence In Precision Medicine Market Report Highlights

Based on technology, the deep learning segment dominated the market in 2022 owing to the advancements in the data center

The software segment dominated the market due to the significant adoption of AI-powered software solutions for precision medicine by institutions, providers, and patients is expected to drive the segment's growth

Based on therapeutic applications, the oncology segment dominated the market in 2022

On the other hand, the neurology segment is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate from 2023 to 2030

North America dominated the global market in 2022 owing to the strong presence of key players, technological advancement, and high investment in R&D in the region

In March 2023, Enlitic, Inc. announced the launch of Enlitic Curie 1.3, an AI-based platform that hosts Curie|ENCOG and Curie|ENDEX applications. This launch makes it easier for radiology departments to improve department-wide workflows

In May 2022, Granulate Cloud Solutions Ltd., a real-time continuous optimization software development company based in Israel, was acquired by Intel Corp. This acquisition will assist data center and cloud customers optimize and compute workload performance while lowering cloud and infrastructure costs

Competitive Analysis

GE Healthcare

Sanofi

NVIDIA Corporation

Intel Corporation

Mierosoft

IBM

Alphabet Inc. (Google Inc.)

BioXcel Therapeutics INC

Enlitic, Inc.

AstraZeneca

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Outlook



Chapter 3 AI in Precision Medicine Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping, 2022

3.2 Regulatory Framework

3.3 Market Dynamics

3.3.1 Market driver analysis

3.3.2 Market restraints analysis

3.4 AI in Precision Medicine: Market Analysis Tools

3.4.1 Industry analysis - Porter's

3.4.2 SWOT analysis, By PEST

3.5 Impact of COVID - 19



Chapter 4 AI in Precision Medicine Market: Segment Analysis, By Technology, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.1 Definitions & Scope

4.2 Technology Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

4.3 AI in Precision Medicine Market, by Technology, 2017 to 2030

4.4 Market Size Forecasts and Trend Analysis

4.4.1 Deep Learning

4.4.2 Querying Method

4.4.3 Natural Language Processing)

4.4.4 Context-Aware Processing



Chapter 5 AI in Precision Medicine Market: Segment Analysis, By Component, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.1 Definitions & Scope

5.2 Component Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

5.3 AI in Precision Medicine Market, by Component, 2017 to 2030

5.4 Market Size Forecasts and Trend Analysis

5.4.1 Hardware

5.4.2 Software

5.4.3 Services



Chapter 6 AI in Precision Medicine Market: Segment Analysis, By Therapeutic Application, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.1 Definition and Scope

6.2 Therapeutic Application Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

6.3 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2017 to 2030

6.3.1 Oncology

6.3.2 Cardiology

6.3.3 Neurology

6.3.4 Respiratory



Chapter 7 AI in Precision Medicine Market: Regional Market Analysis, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

7.1 Definition & Scope

7.2 Regional Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

7.3 Regional Market Snapshot

7.4 Market Size, & Forecasts, Volume and Trend Analysis, 2017 to 2030



