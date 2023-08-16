Offshore Pipeline Market to Touch USD 21.4 Billion by 2030 as a Result of Expanding Offshore Exploration and Production | Research SNS Insider

Pune, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SNS Insider report indicates that, “The Offshore Pipeline Market attained a worth of $14.6 billion in 2022. Projections suggest a climb to $21.4 billion by 2030, with an anticipated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% during the forecast span spanning 2023 to 2030”.

Market Report Scope

An offshore pipeline is a vital component of the global energy infrastructure, designed to transport various forms of hydrocarbons, such as oil and natural gas, from offshore production facilities to onshore processing plants or directly to market. These pipelines are a testament to human ingenuity and engineering prowess, enabling the efficient and safe transportation of valuable resources over vast stretches of ocean floor. Offshore pipelines are typically constructed using a combination of durable materials, including steel and corrosion-resistant alloys, to withstand the harsh marine environment and the corrosive nature of the substances they carry.

Download Free PDF Sample Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/2847

Market Analysis

The offshore pipeline market is poised for substantial growth in the coming years, driven by a confluence of factors that are reshaping the global energy landscape and increasing the demand for efficient and reliable transportation of oil, gas, and other resources. Technological advancements have enabled the discovery and extraction of hydrocarbons from previously untapped offshore reserves. As offshore E&P activities continue to extend into deeper waters and more complex geological formations, the demand for intricate pipeline networks to transport these resources to refineries and consumers intensifies. Offshore pipelines provide a safer and more environmentally friendly option for transporting oil and gas compared to tanker shipments, which carry the risk of spills and accidents. As environmental regulations and sustainability concerns gain prominence, offshore pipelines are favored for their reduced ecological impact.

Offshore Pipeline Market Overview & Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 14.6 billion Market Size by 2030 USD 21.4 billion CAGR CAGR of 4.9% from 2023-2030 Key Segments By Line Type (Export Line, Transport Line, and Others)



By Installation Technique (S LAY, J LAY, TOW IN)



By Product Type (Oil, Gas, and Refined Products)



By Diameter (Below 24 inches and Above 24 inches)



By Depth of Operation (Shallow Water and Deep Water) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands,Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea,China, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), The Middle East & Africa (Israel, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) 20% free customization scope (equivalent to 50 analyst working hours) If you need specific information as per your business requirement, which is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of customization. Pricing & Purchase Options Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. Explore purchase options.

Impact of Recession

The impact of a recession on the offshore pipeline market can be substantial, with reduced investment, supply chain disruptions, and financial constraints affecting short-term prospects. However, the industry's resilience, technological innovation, and adaptive strategies can contribute to its recovery and long-term growth, ensuring its continued role in the global energy landscape.

Impact of Russia-Ukraine War

The Russia-Ukraine war has significantly influenced the offshore pipeline market by accentuating the importance of energy security, diversification of supply routes, regulatory scrutiny, infrastructure modernization, emerging markets, investment priorities, technological innovation, and environmental considerations. These factors collectively contribute to a shifting landscape in which offshore pipelines play an increasingly vital role in shaping global energy dynamics.

Key Regional Development

In North America, the offshore pipeline market has witnessed notable shifts in recent years. The advancement of shale gas and oil production has significantly impacted the region's energy landscape. As technology improves, the extraction and transportation of resources from offshore fields become more economically viable. The Asia-Pacific region has experienced substantial growth in energy consumption due to rapid industrialization and urbanization. This has led to increased investments in offshore pipeline infrastructure to secure energy supply.

Buy Complete Research Report Which Provide Detail Impact Analysis of COVID-19, Russia-Ukraine War & Ongoing Recession: https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/2847

Key Takeaway from Offshore Pipeline Market Study

The market is undergoing a seismic shift, and Export Line Segment and Oil Segment have emerged as true titans in this arena. Their unwavering dedication to revolutionizing traditional practices, coupled with a focus on sustainability and technological excellence, sets them apart as market leaders.

By fostering partnerships with leading research institutions, regulatory bodies, and environmental agencies, these two trailblazing entities are not only dominating the market but also shaping its future trajectory.

Recent Developments Related to Offshore Pipeline Market

In a groundbreaking move set to reshape the landscape of offshore oil extraction, ONGC (Oil and Natural Gas Corporation) has commenced a landmark operation to evacuate oil from the Panna field utilizing a state-of-the-art subsea pipeline system.

McDermott, a renowned leader in the energy and engineering sector, has recently achieved a significant milestone by securing a crucial contract for the Qatar North Field Expansion Subsea and Pipeline project. This contract underscores McDermott's unwavering commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions for complex offshore projects.

Read Full Research Report on Offshore Pipeline Market: https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/offshore-pipeline-market-2847

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Scope

1.3 Research Assumptions

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints

3.3 Opportunities

3.4 Challenges

4. Impact Analysis

4.1 Impact of Russia- Ukraine War

4.2 Impact of Ongoing Recession

4.2.1 Introduction

4.2.2 Impact on major economies

4.2.2.1 US

4.2.2.2 Canada

4.2.2.3 Germany

4.2.2.4 France

4.2.2.5 United Kingdom

4.2.2.6 China

4.2.2.7 Japan

4.2.2.8 South Korea

4.2.2.9 Rest of the World

5. Value Chain Analysis

6. Porter’s 5 forces model

7. PEST Analysis

8. Offshore Pipeline Market Segmentation, By Line Type

8.1 Export Line

8.2 Transport Line

8.3 Others

9. Offshore Pipeline Market Segmentation, By Installation Technique

9.1 S LAY

9.2 J LAY

9.3 TOW IN

10. Offshore Pipeline Market Segmentation, By Product Type

10.1 Oil

10.2 Gas

10.3 Refined Products

11. Offshore Pipeline Market Segmentation, By Diameter

11.1 Below 24 inches

11.2 Above 24 inches

12. Offshore Pipeline Market Segmentation, By Depth of Operation

12.1 Shallow Water

12.2 Deep Water

13. Regional Analysis

13.1 Introduction

13.2 North America

13.3 Europe

13.4 Asia-Pacific

13.5 The Middle East & Africa

13.6 Latin America

14. Company Profile

14.1 Subsea 7

14.1.1 Company Overview

14.1.2 Financials

14.1.3 Product/Services/Offerings

14.1.4 SWOT Analysis

14.1.5 The SNS View

14.2 Saipem

14.3 National Petroleum Construction Company

14.4 McDermott

14.5 Sapura Energy Berhad

14.6 John Wood Group PLC

14.7 Fugro

14.8 Tenaric

14.9 Jesco

14.10 Technip

15. Competitive Landscape

15.1 Competitive Benchmarking

15.2 Market Share Analysis

15.3 Recent Developments

16. USE Cases and Best Practices

17. Conclusion

About SNS Insider

At SNS Insider, we believe that businesses should have access to the best market intelligence and insights, regardless of their size or industry. That's why we offer a range of solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of each client, from startups to big corporations. With a passion for our work and an unwavering commitment to delivering value, we are dedicated to helping our clients achieve their full potential.