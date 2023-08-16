Asia Pacific Agriculture Robots Market was valued at USD 1.40 billion in 2022, and is predicted to reach USD 6.05 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 18.8% from 2023 to 2030.

New York, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Asia Pacific Agriculture Robots Market by Type, Offering, Farming Type, Application, and End User – Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2023–2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06484633/?utm_source=GNW

Agriculture robots hold the potential to augment crop yields, optimize resource utilization, and safeguard food security amidst the escalating population pressure. Thereby, increasing the adoption of agricultural robots in the region.

The agricultural sector in the Asia Pacific region is currently facing a notable rise in labor costs. Consequently, farmers are actively searching for cost-effective solutions to enhance productivity while minimizing their dependence on manual labor. This increasing demand for efficiency has triggered a substantial adoption of agriculture robots as a viable alternative to conventional labor-intensive farming techniques. As a result, the market for agriculture robots is projected to experience substantial growth in the region.

However, lack of technical expertise and high initial costs is expected to restrain the growth of the agriculture robots market. As, farmers may encounter challenges in acquiring and maintaining the necessary knowledge and skills to operate and troubleshoot these advanced robotic systems.

On the contrary, the ongoing advancements in robotics such as artificial intelligence (AI), and sensor technologies offer significant opportunities for the development of advanced agriculture robots in Asia. These technological advancements enable the creation of more sophisticated and capable robots that can revolutionize farming practices. This advancement is anticipated to drive substantial growth opportunities for the agriculture robots market.



Segment Overview



The global agriculture robots industry is segmented on the basis of type, offering, farming type, application, and end-user.

- By type, the market is classified into driverless tractors, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), milking robots, automated harvest robots, and others.

- By offering, the market is categorized into hardware, software, and services.

- By Farming Type, indoor farming and outdoor farming.

- By Application, the market is segmented into dairy management, irrigation management, harvest management, soil management, inventory management, and others.

- By End User, the market is segmented into field crops, fruits & vegetables, livestock, and others.



Key Market Players



The key players in the global agriculture robots market research include companies such as:

• Naio Technologies

• Small Robot Company

• Faromatics

• Sabi Agri

• EcoRobotix

• Tevel

• Blue River Technology

• Robotti

• Agrobotics

• Agrobot



Recent Developments



March 2021

the Small Robot Company launched its first robot for weed control. The robot, called Tom, is designed to autonomously navigate fields and identify and kill weeds using a targeted application of herbicide. Tom is the first of three robots that Small Robot Company plans to release in 2023. The company has raised USD 10.7 million in funding to develop its robots, and it has partnered with a number of major agricultural companies, including BASF and Syngenta.



