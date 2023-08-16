North America Agriculture Robots Market was valued at USD 2.32 billion in 2022, and is predicted to reach USD 7.40 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 14.5% from 2023 to 2030.

New York, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Agriculture Robots Market by Type, Offering, Farming Type, Application, and End User – Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2023–2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06484616/?utm_source=GNW

Precision farming, on the other hand, entails using data, sensors, and automation to optimize agricultural operations and maximize crop yield while minimizing inputs and environmental consequences. According to the U.S Department of Agriculture in February 2023, Precision agriculture technologies have been steadily adopted in the United States, with estimates suggesting that around 80% of large-scale farms and over 50% of mid-sized farms have implemented some form of precision agriculture practices .

However, lack of technical expertise and high initial costs is expected to restrain the growth of the agriculture robots market. As, farmers may encounter challenges in acquiring and maintaining the necessary knowledge and skills to operate and troubleshoot these advanced robotic systems.

On the contrary, the ongoing advancements in robotics such as artificial intelligence (AI), and sensor technologies offer significant opportunities for the development of advanced agriculture robots in North America. These technological advancements enable the creation of more sophisticated and capable robots that can revolutionize farming practices. This advancement is anticipated to drive substantial growth opportunities for the agriculture robots market.



The global agriculture robots industry is segmented on the basis of type, offering, farming type, application, and end-user.

- By type, the market is classified into driverless tractors, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), milking robots, automated harvest robots, and others.

- By offering, the market is categorized into hardware, software, and services.

- By Farming Type, indoor farming and outdoor farming.

- By Application, the market is segmented into dairy management, irrigation management, harvest management, soil management, inventory management, and others.

- By End User, the market is segmented into field crops, fruits & vegetables, livestock, and others.



The key players in the global agriculture robots market research include companies such as:

• Verdant Robotics

• Agrobotix LLC

• DroneDeploy

• Harvest Automation Inc.

• DeLaval Inc.

• Blue River Technology

• John Deere

• Lely Industries NV

• EcoRobotix Ltd

• GEA Group.



September 2022

GEA launched GEA Dairy Feed F4500, an autonomously driving feeding robot. This new feeding robot is designed to help dairy farms reduce their carbon footprint and operating costs while boosting flexibility on the farm

January 2022

John Deere launched an autonomous tractor, which integrates Deere’s 8R tractor, TruSet-enabled chisel plow, GPS guidance system, and innovative technologies. Farmers can expect to access the autonomous tractor later this year, marking a significant step forward in agricultural automation .



