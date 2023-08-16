Small Modular Reactor Market to Cross USD 6.98 Billion by 2030 owing to Global Energy Demand and Supportive Regulatory Environment | Report by SNS Insider

Pune, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As indicated in the SNS Insider report, “The Small Modular Reactor Market attained a valuation of USD 5.6 billion in the year 2022. Projections suggest that this market is anticipated to expand to USD 6.98 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast timeframe spanning from 2023 to 2030”.

Market Report Scope

A small modular reactor (SMR) is an innovative and compact nuclear energy technology that represents a significant advancement in the field of nuclear power generation. Unlike traditional large-scale nuclear reactors, SMRs are characterized by their smaller size, modular design, and enhanced safety features. These attributes make SMRs a promising solution to meet the growing global demand for clean and reliable energy while minimizing environmental impact.

Market Analysis

The small modular reactor market is poised for significant growth in the coming years, driven by a convergence of factors that create a favorable environment for their adoption. As the world strives to reduce carbon emissions and combat climate change, SMRs offer a reliable source of carbon-free energy. Their low greenhouse gas emissions profile positions them as a key player in achieving national and international clean energy targets. Ongoing advancements in reactor design, materials science, and digital control systems are propelling SMR technology forward. These innovations enhance reactor efficiency, safety, and operability, attracting interest from research institutions and industry players. The rising global demand for electricity, especially in developing regions, necessitates diverse energy solutions. SMRs offer a viable option for meeting this demand, especially in areas with limited infrastructure or where traditional energy sources are not easily accessible.

Small Modular Reactor Market Overview & Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 5.6 billion Market Size by 2030 USD 6.98 billion CAGR CAGR of 2.8% from 2023-2030 Key Segments By Reactor Type (Heavy Water Reactor (HWR), Light Water Reactor (LWR), High-Temperature Reactor (HTR), Molten Salt Reactor (MSR), and Fast Neutron Reactor (FNR))



By Coolant (Water, Gases, Molten Salt, and Heavy liquid Metals)



By Connectivity (Off-Grid and Grid-Connected)



By Deployment (Single-Module Power Plant and Multi-Module Power Plant)



By Location (Marine and land)



By Application (Desalination, Power Generation, Process Heat, Industrial, and Hydrogen Production) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands,Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea,China, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), The Middle East & Africa (Israel, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) 20% free customization scope (equivalent to 50 analyst working hours) If you need specific information as per your business requirement, which is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of customization. Pricing & Purchase Options Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. Explore purchase options.

Impact of Recession

The impact of a recession on the small modular reactor market can be multifaceted and complex. While recessions can introduce challenges and uncertainties, they can also serve as catalysts for innovation, adaptation, and a renewed focus on sustainable energy solutions. The extent of the impact will depend on various factors, including the severity and duration of the recession, government policies, industry dynamics, and public perceptions. Adapting to changing economic conditions and effectively addressing challenges will be crucial for the continued growth and development of the SMR market.

Impact of Russia-Ukraine War

While the full impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on the small modular reactor market remains uncertain, it is evident that the conflict introduces a range of potential challenges and opportunities. The interplay between geopolitical developments, energy security considerations, regulatory changes, and market dynamics will shape the trajectory of the SMR industry in the years to come. Adapting to these changes and effectively managing the risks will be crucial for stakeholders in the SMR market to thrive in this evolving landscape.

Key Regional Development

In North America, particularly in the United States and Canada, there is a growing interest in SMRs as a means to decarbonize the energy sector while ensuring grid reliability. Several initiatives and partnerships have been established to advance SMR technology. In the Asia-Pacific region, where energy demand is rapidly rising, SMRs offer a promising solution for meeting electricity needs while reducing carbon emissions. Countries like China, India, and Japan are investing in advanced nuclear technologies, including SMRs, to secure a stable energy supply. Europe is undergoing a transition towards cleaner energy sources, and SMRs are gaining traction as a complementary component of this transition.

Key Takeaway from Small Modular Reactor Market Study

The Heavy Water Reactor (HWR) segment represents a remarkable stride towards sustainability and enhanced safety in nuclear power generation. At the heart of HWR technology lies the utilization of heavy water (deuterium oxide) as a moderator in the nuclear fission process.

The Power Generation segment leverages advanced materials, innovative cooling techniques, and cutting-edge control systems to achieve higher thermal efficiencies and power conversion rates.

Recent Developments Related to Small Modular Reactor Market

In a groundbreaking development for the future of clean and sustainable energy, GE Hitachi has officially entered into a historic contract to construct the first-ever North American Small Modular Reactor (SMR).

In a significant stride toward advancing clean and efficient energy solutions, the United States has recently granted approval for the design of the NuScale small modular nuclear reactor.

