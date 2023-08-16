New York, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Mobile Phone Protective Cases Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06484036/?utm_source=GNW

The Mobile Protective Cases Market size is expected to grow from USD 28.00 billion in 2023 to USD 38 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.30% during the forecast period (2023-2028).



Innovation in the product line in terms of extra protective features such as shockproof cases is anticipated to create an opportunity for the global market in the future. Rising demand from youth for mobile cases and covers with striking designs is a key factor fueling demand in the market. Many smartphone brands are focusing on design features with high protective strength as millennials are more attracted to design covers. In Asian countries like China, Japan, and India, customized cases are in vogue. The market players are launching cases according to consumer requirements. For instance, in April 2022, OtterBox launched new cases for the iPad Air (5th generation). The cases were introduced as part of the Symmetry Series 360 Elite.The cases were made of spring-inspired colors like orange and pink.



The market is being driven by a big drop in the average selling price of smartphones, which gives consumers more options in the form of different smartphone models in different price ranges. Furthermore, due to the adoption of an open-source operating system (OS) by mobile phone makers, competitors are reducing their prices to gain sales. With a low selling price, more customers are being influenced to purchase a phone, eventually increasing the sale of protective covers. Furthermore, online websites like Amazon, Flipkart, Yahoo, and many other shopping sites also have multiple options for mobile cases, as well as discounts and offers on the products, which is why people are buying the cases at cheap prices with good quality material.



Mobile Phone Protective Cover Market Trends



Rugged Case to Witness a Significant Demand



With the increasing adoption of smartphones, rugged phone cases that can help protect the handset from knocks and bumps and also prevent a cracked screen are currently in higher demand. With the increase in sales of smartphones in the United States, the demand for rugged cases for mobile protection is increasing, especially for iPhone users, and many iPhone case manufacturers offer a rugged case series with 360 degrees of defense. One of these cases may include air-cushioned corners, resilient outer layers of plastic, and a clear, touch-sensitive screen protector. For instance, in November 2022, OtterBox launched waterproof cases for the iPhone for the first time, which are from the Fre Series, the no. 1 waterproof case series in the United States. The Fr Series covers your phone on all sides, keeps up with every activity, and survives hard falls along the way. The Fr Series has waterproof, drop-proof, dust-proof, and dirt-proof protection to keep iPhones in pristine condition. It is water-tested to two meters (6.6 feet) for up to an hour, drop-proof to two meters, and completely sealed from dust, dirt, and snow.



Asia-Pacific Poised for a Significant Market Growth



Due to an ever-increasing mobile device user base and a substantial growth in the adoption of smartphones and tablets in the Asia-Pacific region, the mobile protective case market offers a huge opportunity to the manufacturers of such devices. The rate of smartphone adoption is expanding across countries such as China, Indonesia, and India, and this is associated with increasing internet penetration and the popularity of social networking in these countries, along with increasing disposable income and the growing global population. Due to rising disposable income, consumer demand for high-quality mobile cases is increasing. The market players are launching new mobile cases across the region. In June 2022, CG Mobile Brand and Company launched cases for iPhones, iPads, and Macbooks in India. The company is licensed for luxury brands like Ferrari, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Mini Cooper, Guess, Karl Lagerfeld, Lacoste, and the U.S. Polo Assn.



Mobile Phone Protective Cover Industry Overview



The mobile protective case market is highly fragmented in nature, and there are a large number of players present in mature and emerging regional markets, which shows intense rivalry in the market. Key players in the market include Spigen Inc., Urban Armor Gear, OtterBox, Incipio LLC, and Griffin Technology. Research and development are also critical sources of competitive advantage in the smartphone industry. Therefore, key players are investing heavily in R&D activities to meet customer demand. Major players in the market are focused on enhancing their presence and expanding their market share through diverse mergers and acquisitions.



Additional Benefits:



The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

3 months of analyst support

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06484036/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________