Wearable And Body-Worn Cameras Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)

The Wearable and Body-worn Cameras Market size is expected to grow from USD 6.47 billion in 2023 to USD 13.57 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 15.96% during the forecast period (2023-2028).



Key Highlights

The primary aim of body-worn cameras is to capture an audio and visual record of the occurrences. The camera offers clear vision due to its high-resolution quality. In law enforcement, body-worn cameras (BWCs) are becoming more prevalent, significantly contributing to the market’s growth. While the spotlight is on police officers, body cameras are also sought in security-related agreements for airports, colleges, correctional facilities, and private security.

The use of body cameras improves the transparency of law enforcement operations. They promote and foster confidence between federal agents and the communities they work in. Due to the enormous success of body-worn camera systems, law enforcement and security organizations are approaching a significant shift that will see the widespread adoption of body-worn camera systems.

Wearable cameras are anticipated to be widely used by those who engage in adventurous sports such as skydiving, bungee jumping, mountain biking, and so on since they are hands-free recording tools that enable users to capture and broadcast a live event or condition. With their hands and eyes free, users may concentrate on the task while the capturing proceeds through the camera users are wearing.

Although such technology can provide persons falsely accused of crimes with some ways of proving their innocence and protecting police personnel by discouraging inappropriate physical actions, the topic of transparency surrounding such material is still up for debate.

Activities including camping, climbing, riding, skiing, hiking, and fishing were generally prominent culturally, but COVID-19 increased demand for them and the stakeholders in their respective adventure value networks. In addition to these factors, the growing adoption of advanced technologies in the police category is analyzed to contribute to the market growth rate.

For instance, during the pandemic, Motorola Solutions stated that the General Inspectorate for the Romanian Police, the country’s national police force and primary civil law enforcement agency, purchased an integrated body-worn camera system consisting of 12,000 VB400 body-worn cameras and back-end VideoManager software to increase the safety of both the police and the public, as well as the accountability of their front-line police forces.



Wearable & Body-worn Cameras Market Trends



Rising Crime Rate Across Various Regions to Drive the Market



It was disclosed in March 2022 that the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office would equip 75 deputies with body-worn video cameras. Lorain County Sheriff’s deputies will soon be outfitted with body cameras after the Lorain County commissioners unanimously approved a resolution allocating USD 302,807 for purchasing 75 Pro-Vision BodyCam 4s with a service plan that includes cloud storage. This program attempts to boost public openness, enhance officer safety, and offer more evidence in court.

To boost the number of law enforcement officers across the Commonwealth equipped with body-worn cameras, the Baker-Polito Administration announced USD 2.5 million in grant funding in November 2022.

The government is increasing resources for local agencies to extend the use of body-worn cameras, which are a crucial tool to improve investigations, increase accountability, and reinforce links between police and the communities they serve. As part of a 5-year, USD 20 million investment in the technology across Massachusetts, the Baker-Polito Administration granted USD 4 million in 2021 to assist with implementing or expanding the local police department’s body-worn camera programs. The body-worn camera grants for this year are a continuation of that dedication. The funds will enable 27 departments to launch new body-worn camera programs in 2023, while five departments will be able to extend existing programs.

In March 2022, the Mayor of Columbus announced an approximately USD 19 million investment in advanced technology for body-worn and in-car cameras for Columbus Police personnel. Higher audio and video quality, automated activation to defend against user error, synchronization between body-worn and in-car cameras, and the ability to recall videos from up to 24 hours before an occurrence are all made possible by technological developments. These contractual developments will be incorporated, in whole or in part, into the subsequent generation of video technology advancements. The features included in this deal with Axon Camera Systems will substantially enhance the Columbus Division of Police’s capacity to record, recognize, store, and distribute audio and video footage.

Therefore, the growing crime rate across various regions and the government aid in implementing advanced technologies such as body-worn cameras are expected to boost the market’s growth during the forecast period.



North America is Expected to Occupy Major Share



The North American region consists of the United States and Canada, which prioritize using advanced devices, such as wearable cameras, in their police department to reduce the crime rate in the region. Body-worn cameras are often used by state and local law enforcement agencies in the United States. Officers mostly use them in conducting duties that require open and direct contact with the public, driving the market demand in the region.

Body-worn cameras are used to document interactions between the police and the general public during enforcement, investigations, and other activities. They offer an impartial record of these encounters, make it easier for officials to analyze what happened, promote accountability, and support good lawful relationships between the public and the police. In the United States, body-worn cameras are worn by every police officer, detective, sergeant, and lieutenant who is frequently assigned to patrol the city. In addition, the New York City Police Department (NYPD) launched the largest body-worn camera program nationwide, with over 24,000 employees wearing cameras in the United States.

The Canadian police department has been implementing the use of video camera-integrated policing activities to make the process unbiased. For instance, in October 2022, as part of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police’s Vision150 modernization strategy, the department would distribute body-worn cameras and a Digital Evidence Management System (DEMS) to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers nationwide.

Body-worn cameras can aid in increasing trust between police and the communities they serve since the video evidence obtained would give an impartial, unbiased, and objective tool to capture interactions between the community and police personnel. According to RCMP, between 10,000 and 15,000 body-worn cameras would be issued to contract and federal law enforcement personnel who contact the public in rural and metropolitan of the country.



Wearable & Body-worn Cameras Industry Overview



The wearable and body-worn cameras market is highly competitive due to many small and large players supplying their products in domestic and international markets. The market appears fragmented, with major players adopting strategies like product innovation and mergers and acquisitions to extend their reach and stay ahead of the competition.



In July 2022, Digital Ally Inc. received an order for 176 FirstVuPro body cameras from the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks. The body cams will be used by law enforcement personnel around the state.



In May 2022, Axon, a company offering connected public safety technologies, and F?sus, the market leader in real-time crime centers for public safety agencies in the United States, announced a strategic partnership to expand the capabilities of Axon Respond and the F?susReal Time Crime Center in the Cloud (RTC3) solution.



