Global Flame Retardant Market Size to Reach USD 10.60 Billion in 2030 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global flame retardant market attained a substantial scale, reaching USD 6.72 Billion in 2021, and is poised to sustain a commendable revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest comprehensive analysis by Emergen Research . This compelling trajectory is propelled by a confluence of factors, including the escalating implementation of fire safety regulations, expansion across various end-use sectors, heightened demand from the electronics industry, and an upsurge in requisites from the construction domain.



Flame retardants play a pivotal role in ensuring fire safety by being regularly applied or sprayed onto a diverse range of products. These applications encompass foam, upholstery, mattresses, building and construction materials such as electrical wires and cables, as well as insulation materials like polystyrene and polyurethane insulation foam. While certain flame retardant products have been phased out or are no longer manufactured due to environmental considerations, their inherent stability allows for lasting efficacy over prolonged periods in the environment.

However, it is notable that flame retardants may possess a propensity to accumulate in biological systems over time, raising concerns about potential bioaccumulation in humans and animals. Human exposure to flame retardants occurs through various avenues, including dietary intake and contact with consumer items present in homes, vehicles, and workplaces.

The deployment of flame retardants has proven instrumental in furnishing a critical layer of fire protection, serving as a safeguard for both lives and property. Particularly in the realm of electrical devices, flame retardants assume a crucial role in mitigating fire risks. A significant advantage lies in their ability to prevent unintended ignition in electrical equipment, while also curbing the rate of combustion in the event of a fire. This chemically linked integration with circuit boards prevents the leaching of potentially harmful substances into the environment, safeguarding users against health risks.

Nonetheless, the incorporation of flame retardants into plastic shells and circuitry carries the potential for unintended environmental leakage. Their introduction to plastics post-production makes them susceptible to environmental dissemination. Consequently, stakeholders are presented with a dual challenge of ensuring fire safety while mitigating potential ecological and health impacts. Balancing these imperatives underscores the intricate landscape surrounding flame retardants and calls for judicious considerations and technological advancements to align with sustainable practices.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2021 USD 6.72 Billion CAGR (2022–2030) 5.1% Revenue forecast to 2030 USD 10.60 Billion Base year for estimation 2021 Historical data 2019–2020 Forecast period 2022–2030 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2022 to 2030 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Product type, application, end-use, and region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled Albemarle Corporation, BASF SE, Dow, Eastman Chemical Company, Hangzhou Lingrui Chemical Co., Ltd, Hongbaoli Group Co., Ltd., Huntsman Corporation, Lanxess, Muby Chemicals, and Sasol. Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global flame retardants market is fairly fragmented, with a number of large and medium-sized players accounting for majority market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective flame retardants solutions. Some major companies included in the global flame retardants market report are:

Albemarle Corporation

BASF SE

Dow

Eastman Chemical Company

Hangzhou Lingrui Chemical Co., Ltd

Hongbaoli Group Co., Ltd

Huntsman Corporation

Lanxess

Muby Chemicals

Sasol

Strategic Development

On 16 May 2022, LG Chem, a chemical manufacturer, created a novel material for use in batteries that prevents the development of flames in batteries. Polyphenylene oxide (PPO) and polyamide (PA) resins are combined to create the new fire-resistant plastic.

On 18 May 2022, FRX Polymers Inc., a pioneer in polymer halogen-free flame retardant solutions, announced that its Nofia-branded flame retardants have received the SAFER accreditation from ChemFORWARD. Apple and Google, in collaboration with ChemFORWARD, recently announced the availability of a comprehensive set of chemical hazard evaluations for phosphorus-based and other non-halogenated flame retardants used in electronics, in an effort to hasten the proactive selection of safer chemistry. The effort was intended to promote transparency and a database of chemical hazard knowledge, enabling the value chain to choose safer alternatives.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Brominated flame-retardant segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Brominated Flame Retardants (BFRs) are synthetic chemical mixtures that are added to a variety of products, including those designed for industrial use, to make them less flammable. Polymers, textiles, and electronic equipment are common applications. By assuring the duration of flames, brominated flame retardants serve a vital role in lowering the impact on people, property, and the environment.

PVC segment accounted for a moderate revenue share in 2021. Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC) is a commonly used polymer, particularly in electrical and communication cables as an insulating covering and in domestic applications such as window panes, doors, and house sidings. As a result of its flame-retardant properties, PVC inhibits both the initiation and spreading of fire. Fire protection is provided not only by the presence of chlorine inside the polymer matrix but also by the creation of a carbonized product as a result of the recent evolution of hydrogen chloride. It is hypothesized that a carbonized product has conjugated & cross-linked structures that safeguard the polymer main chain during combustion. As flame retardants for PVC, chemical substances such as coordination compounds, metal alloys, and inorganic and organic chemicals are recommended.

Automotive & transportation segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Flame retardants are used in the automotive industry for functional and structural thermoplastic engineering components found under the hood. They play an important role in heat insulation in mass transit, trucks, marine industry, and aviation. The most frequent materials used for this purpose are stiff polyurethane foams, crosslinked polyolefins, and crosslinked plasticized PVC and nitrile rubber mixtures. It is also important to note the use of plasticized PVC-coated fabric to manufacture automobile and boat covers.

Market in Europe accounted for moderate revenue share in 2021. Increasing production of consumer electrical and electronic goods, rise in safety regulations in building construction, and increase in standard of living in eastern European countries are expected to propel the need for flame retardants. In the European construction and engineering business, flame retardants are predominantly utilized for structural insulation.

Emergen Research has segmented the global flame retardant market on the basis of product type, application, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030) Alumina trihydrate Brominated Flame Retardant Antimony Trioxide Phosphorous Flame Retardants Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030) Unsaturated Polyester Resins Epoxy Resins PVC Rubber Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030) Construction Automotive & Transportation Electronics Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



