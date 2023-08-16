ARHT Announces Three New Strategic Partnerships to Fuel Growth and Enhance its Global Network Presence

TORONTO, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARHT Media Inc. ("ARHT" or "the Company") (TSXV: ART), (OTCQB: ARHTF) the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality, low latency hologram and digital content, is excited to announce the expansion of its global network with three new international strategic partnerships.



Newtonlab Space is an audiovisual technology company that specializes in the production and management of the Show Window™ holographic devices. With studios in Barcelona and Coruña, Spain, Newtonlab Space brings ARHT's transformative technology across the world. "This collaboration merges pioneering holographic solutions from ARHT with Newtonlab Space's expertise, promising to revolutionize global communication. Together, we're embarking on a journey to redefine engagement and unleash limitless possibilities," says Carles Giner, Founder & CEO of Newtonlab Space.





Africa Union Technologies, headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, is devoted to transforming communication and collaboration across Africa. They offer advanced technologies for seamless connectivity and collaboration, emphasizing innovation, customer support, and maximizing client potential. Managing Director for Africa Union Technologies, Steven Robertson, explains: "Collaborating with ARHT is a pivotal step in this journey, propelling us forward with their groundbreaking technology. This partnership not only solidifies our commitment but also paves the way for ARHT's impactful entry into the African continent, marking a significant milestone in our shared vision."





These partnerships offer a range of benefits, including improved reach, expertise, and opportunities to collaborate and tap into the companies' diverse customer base. In line with ARHT's mission, the Company continues to reshape the future of communication, making transformative holographic experiences available worldwide.

ARHT CEO, Larry O'Reilly, commented: "At ARHT, we are dedicated to reshaping the future of communication. These new studios are a testament to our ongoing mission of making transformative holographic experiences available worldwide. ARHT's unwavering dedication to making the extraordinary accessible is evident in these new advancements."

ARHT's product portfolio offers unparalleled capabilities to facilitate lifelike holographic experiences that expand current technological boundaries. Thanks to its patented technology, professionals across various disciplines and industries can beam to any destination, revolutionizing global communication while saving time and the planet.

About ARHT

ARHT is a pioneer and the global leader in live hologram technology. Thanks to its patented end-to-end technology, executives, medical experts, educators, entertainers, and thought leaders can travel at the speed of light to any destination.

ARHT was founded in 2014 and is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange. ARHT has offices in North America, Europe and Asia and operates from its own studios in locations from Toronto to Singapore, as well as a large network of partner studios in every region.

ARHT trades under the symbol "ART" on the TSX Venture Exchange.

