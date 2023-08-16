Disinfection Robots Market Set to Soar Past USD 7697.57 Million by 2030

Westford, USA, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Disinfection Robots market , increasing demand for autonomous and mobile robots, integration of UV-C disinfection technology, development of multi-functional robots, deployment in various industries beyond healthcare, adoption of cloud-based connectivity and data management, and emphasis on human-robot collaboration for enhanced efficiency are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

A disinfectant robot is a robot that uses ultraviolet (UV) light to disinfect surfaces. UV light can kill bacteria and viruses, making it a safe and effective way to disinfect large areas. Disinfectant robots are becoming increasingly popular in hospitals, schools, and businesses, as they can help to reduce the spread of infection.

Prominent Players in Disinfection Robots Market

Blue Ocean Robotics

Xenex

Steris

Tru-D SmartUVC

Aereon

Bioquell

Matachana

STERIS iSteril

UVC Robotic Solutions

Robot Care Systems

HG Robotics

Diehl Aircos

Ennospace

AeroClean Technologies

Blue Robotics

UVD Robot

ViriClean

MicroX

Ultraviolette Robotics

UV Disinfection Robots Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

UV disinfection robots dominated the global market owing to its proven effectiveness. It also provides a non-contact and non-chemical method of disinfection. This eliminates the need for manual cleaning and reduces the risk of human error. It is especially useful in areas where chemical disinfectants may not be suitable or effective.

Hospitals and Healthcare Facilities are the Leading End-user Segment

In terms of end-user, the hospital and healthcare facilities are the leading segment due to the high priority on infection control. In addition, regulatory bodies and healthcare organizations often impose strict guidelines and regulations regarding infection control and prevention. Hospitals and healthcare facilities are required to adhere to these standards, driving the demand for advanced disinfection solutions such as disinfection robots

North America is the leading Market Due to the Healthcare Infrastructure.

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with a huge emphasis on healthcare infrastructure. The region has stringent regulations and guidelines regarding infection control and prevention in healthcare settings. These regulations drive the demand for advanced disinfection solutions, including disinfection robots, to meet the required standards and ensure patient safety.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Disinfection Robots market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Disinfection Robots.

Key Developments in Disinfection Robots Market

In March 2023, The Scrubbing Buddy acquired Xenex Disinfection Robots, a company that develops ultraviolet (UV) disinfection robots. The acquisition will give The Scrubbing Buddy a strong foothold in the growing disinfection robot market.

