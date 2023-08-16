Pharmaceutical Packaging Training Course: From Basics to Expertise - Elevate Your Knowledge of Pharmaceutical Packaging

Dublin, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "An Introduction to Pharmaceutical Packaging Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Pharmaceutical packaging is a very specialised area with its own unique issues and challenges.

This introductory course will provide delegates with a good basic grounding and appreciation of what is required for the packaging of pharmaceutical and healthcare products.

A regulatory overview will be given by an expert in the field to ensure that all participants are fully aware of the requirements. The programme will then address the choice of packaging and discuss compatibility, ICH testing, extractables and leachables.

There will be detailed coverage of the role of packaging in new product development, together with the main pharmaceutical packaging formats and materials available.

Sessions on trade and transit requirements, environment, artwork, and more specific areas such as child-resistant closures and tamper-evident packaging will complete the course and ensure that all delegates leave with a comprehensive understanding of all key aspects of this topic.

Benefits of attending:

Gain a useful insight into packaging component and material selection

Learn key properties of various packaging materials/systems

Appreciate pack testing and evaluation

Better understand packaging component specifications

Hear about printing processes and controls

Acquire knowledge on artwork generation and control

Ensure that you comply with the regulatory requirements

Learn about transit packaging

Consider trade/supply chain requirements

Who Should Attend:

Whether you are new to the industry, have a basic understanding of pharmaceutical packaging or are more familiar with the area but looking for a refresher, this course will provide you with valuable knowledge and insights from an expert who has worked in the field for more than 25 years.

Those who would benefit from attending include:

Account managers

Artwork producers

Auditors

Business developers

Clinical trial suppliers

Logistics personnel

Packaging design/labelling personnel

Project managers

Purchasers

Quality assurance and control personnel

Regulatory personnel

Suppliers to the industry

Technical writers

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1

The role of pharmaceutical packaging

Regulatory and GMP Requirements

Agencies, guidelines and legislation

Dossier requirements

International Conference on Harmonisation (ICH)

Common Technical Document (CTD)

Summary of Product Characteristics (SmPC)

Differences between submissions in the EU and USA

Bar coding (briefly) - EAN, 2D - datamatrix, QR

Counterfeiting and product security

Drug Quality and Security Act

Falsified Medicines Directive (FMD)

Product Security & Emerging Pharma Legislation

Choice of pharmaceutical packaging

Compatibility and ICH testing

Testing and evaluation

Extractables and leachables

Pack Testing and Evaluation - ICH

Special Climatic Conditions

ICH Testing

Stability testing

Functionality testing

Day 2

ICH Testing Continued.

Extraction/migration studies

Leachables, Extractables & Toxicological Issues

Case Study

The EU Perspective

The FDA Perspective: USP <661>

NPD Process

Key Properties of Various Primary Packaging Materials Part 1

Glass

Plastics (part 1)

Primary Packaging Materials Part 2

Plastics (part 2)

Primary Packaging Materials Part 3

Plastics (part 3)

Sachets

Blisters

Tubes

Day 3

Primary Packaging Materials Part 4

Closures

Active Packaging

Aerosols

Primary Packaging Materials Part 5

Levels of Cleanliness

Cleanrooms

Post-Sterilisation Techniques

Secondary & Tertiary Packaging Materials Part 1

Print Processes

Labels

Secondary & Tertiary Packaging Materials Part 2

Leaflets

Cartons

Trade/Supply Chain Requirements

Specifications

Environment & Sustainability

Secondary & Tertiary Packaging Materials Part 3

Print & Artwork Generation and Control

Some Special Requirements for Packaging

Interactive session (Case Study: Group Exercise & Feedback)

Takeaway & Key Messages

Speakers:



Chris Penfold

Experienced Freelance Packaging Development Specialist and Consultant

Design Cognition Ltd.



Chris Penfold is a self-motivated, achievement orientated, confidant and creative leader with a proven track record in general and technical management. He is a packaging professional with over 25 years of packaging development and NPD experience working on £million-brands in the OTC, healthcare and Rx pharma arenas for 'blue-chip' multinational companies such as Glaxo (GSK), CIBA (Novartis), Boots Healthcare and Reckitt Benckiser Healthcare.



He is an MBA graduate and Chartered Marketer with extensive cross-functional experience in a broad spectrum of related disciplines, including marketing, supply chain, QC and production. An 'International Player' with experience working in various European countries, Middle East, North America and extended business trips to the Far East. Underpinned by proven interpersonal skills, the ability to make things happen and experience gained from independent international consultancy projects and running his own business, Design Cognition Ltd.



Specialities and Competencies:



Chris' technical competence and commercial foresight underpin his expertise in design strategy and management. He has many years of experience in New Product Development, management, and delivery and has pioneered outsourcing opportunities by developing processes, best practice and new ways of working to deliver top and bottom-line business benefits - predominantly in the healthcare industry. This has included benefits through his large and reliable network of Far Eastern products and tooling sourcing, development and supply partners.



Chris' extensive knowledge of all packaging principles and processes includes: plastics and plastic conversion processes, glass, laminates, paper/board together with knowledge of printing technology, reprographics and origination principles. He has an in-depth knowledge of healthcare legislation, including working at the 'cutting edge' of Braille implementation.



