Vistar Media Launches Certification Program to Accelerate Industry-Wide Mastery of Programmatic Digital Out-of-Home Advertising

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vistar Media , the leading global provider of programmatic technology for digital out-of-home (DOOH) , announced today the launch of its Vistar Academy certification program, "Accelerate: Foundations of Digital Out-of-Home." This certification is designed to empower agency and brand marketing teams, in addition to media owners, with the knowledge and expertise needed to effectively conceive, produce and run programmatic DOOH advertising campaigns.

“The Accelerate certification program provides advertising practitioners with a comprehensive curriculum covering the fundamentals and benefits of DOOH advertising, as well as key innovations brought about by programmatic technology,” said Leslie Lee, SVP of Marketing at Vistar Media. “With interactive training, reviews of essential tools, valuable tips and best practices, participants gain the confidence and skills to manage programmatic DOOH campaigns, and to effectively plan for DOOH as part of omnichannel campaign strategies.”

Vistar Academy’s new program will accelerate participants’ knowledge of DOOH through sessions covering the fundamentals and benefits of the channel:

Explore the foundations of programmatic technology and its role in innovating the out-of-home industry

Navigate the roles and responsibilities of buyers and sellers in the programmatic OOH ecosystem

Understand targeting strategies, including audiences, triggers and points of interest (POIs)

Master the data landscape by unraveling data sources, impression mechanics and the importance of targeting and measurement in DOOH

Receive comprehensive insights into DOOH creatives , including dynamic creative, transcoding, approvals, best practices and more

Leave with real-world tools and best practices for success in the programmatic world

Upon completion of the program, attendees will receive an official certification, denoting their mastery of the channel and enhancing their competitive edge. Vistar Academy also offers certifications for existing customers using the DSP and SSP systems.



