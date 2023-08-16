Feed Plant-Based Protein Market Set to Soar Past USD 21.13 Billion by 2030 | Skyquest Technology

Westford, USA, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Feed Plant-Based Protein market size is expected to reach USD 21.13 billion by 2030 and exhibit a CAGR of 6.4% in the forecast period (2023−2030), according to Skyquest's latest research report. The increasing consumer demand for plant-based products, growing awareness of the environmental impact of animal agriculture, rising need for sustainable protein sources, advancements in technology for plant-based protein production, expanding vegan and vegetarian populations, improvements in taste and texture of plant-based protein products, collaborations and partnerships among food companies to develop innovative offerings, is fueling the market's growth.

According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Feed Plant-Based Protein market, increasing use of novel plant protein sources, adoption of sustainable and regenerative agricultural practices, emphasis on research and development for improving protein extraction and processing techniques, rising investment in plant-based protein startups, incorporation of artificial intelligence and data analytics in production processes, growing variety of plant-based protein products, expansion of distribution networks to reach a wider consumer base, collaboration between food companies and research institutions to enhance product innovation, focus on label transparency and clean labeling, and the emergence of personalized nutrition solutions catering to specific animal dietary needs are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Feed Plant-Based Protein Market"

Pages - 165

Tables - 66

Figures -75

Feed plant-based protein is a type of protein that is derived from plants. It is used in the feed of livestock and poultry, as it is a good source of amino acids and other nutrients. Feed plant-based protein is becoming increasingly popular, as it is a more sustainable and environmentally friendly alternative to animal-based protein.

Prominent Players in Feed Plant-Based Protein Market

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)

Cargill

DuPont

InVivo NSA

Land O'Lakes

Nutreco

Roquette Frères

Soybean Processing Company (SPPC)

Tate & Lyle

Viskase

Wilmar International

AGT Foods

CropEnergies AG

Darling Ingredients

ESCO Corporation

Kerry Group

Perfect Day

Puris

Upside Foods

Clara Foods

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Attributes



Details



Forecast Period



2023-2030 Market Size in 2022



14.1 Billion 2030 Value Projection



21.13 Billion CAGR 6.4% Segments Covered















Type Soybean Protein, Wheat Protein, Pea Protein, Sunflower Protein



Application Pets, Swine, Ruminants, Poultry, Aquatic Animals











Regions Covered







North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America), Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries, Rest of MEA)

Soybean Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Soybean dominated the global online market as it offered a well-established and widely recognized source of plant-based protein. They have been extensively studied and utilized in animal feed for their favourable amino acid profile and nutritional content that supports healthy growth and development in livestock. Additionally, soybean production has benefited from established cultivation practices and infrastructure, contributing to a consistent supply.

Livestock Feed is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, Livestock Feed is the leading segment as the global population continues to increase there is a rising demand for protein-rich food sources, particularly for livestock. Plant-based proteins are being increasingly utilized as an alternative to traditional animal-based feed ingredients. This trend is driving the need for efficient processing and production of plant-based feed, which requires effective seals to ensure quality, prevent contamination, and maintain product integrity.

Asia Pacific is the leading Market Due to the Large Population

Asia Pacific is a significant market contender due to its large population, rapid industrialization, and economic development. Countries like China, India, and Southeast Asian nations have witnessed substantial growth in manufacturing, infrastructure, and consumer goods industries. As these industries expand, the demand for various products and services, including seals, could see considerable growth.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Feed Plant-Based Protein market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavours to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Feed Plant-Based Protein.

Key Developments in Feed Plant-Based Protein Market

Covenant Logistics Group acquired Thompson & Son Trucking and related entities

Key Questions Answered in Feed Plant-Based Protein Market Report

What specific growth drivers will impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

