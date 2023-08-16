Feed Plant-Based Protein Market Set to Soar Past USD 21.13 Billion by 2030 | Skyquest Technology

Westford, USA, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Feed Plant-Based Protein market size is expected to reach USD 21.13 billion by 2030 and exhibit a CAGR of 6.4% in the forecast period (2023−2030), according to Skyquest's latest research report. The increasing consumer demand for plant-based products, growing awareness of the environmental impact of animal agriculture, rising need for sustainable protein sources, advancements in technology for plant-based protein production, expanding vegan and vegetarian populations, improvements in taste and texture of plant-based protein products, collaborations and partnerships among food companies to develop innovative offerings, is fueling the market's growth.
According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Feed Plant-Based Protein market, increasing use of novel plant protein sources, adoption of sustainable and regenerative agricultural practices, emphasis on research and development for improving protein extraction and processing techniques, rising investment in plant-based protein startups, incorporation of artificial intelligence and data analytics in production processes, growing variety of plant-based protein products, expansion of distribution networks to reach a wider consumer base, collaboration between food companies and research institutions to enhance product innovation, focus on label transparency and clean labeling, and the emergence of personalized nutrition solutions catering to specific animal dietary needs are the trends that aid in the market's growth.
Feed plant-based protein is a type of protein that is derived from plants. It is used in the feed of livestock and poultry, as it is a good source of amino acids and other nutrients. Feed plant-based protein is becoming increasingly popular, as it is a more sustainable and environmentally friendly alternative to animal-based protein.
Prominent Players in Feed Plant-Based Protein Market
- Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)
- Cargill
- DuPont
- InVivo NSA
- Land O'Lakes
- Nutreco
- Roquette Frères
- Soybean Processing Company (SPPC)
- Tate & Lyle
- Viskase
- Wilmar International
- AGT Foods
- CropEnergies AG
- Darling Ingredients
- ESCO Corporation
- Kerry Group
- Perfect Day
- Puris
- Upside Foods
- Clara Foods
Report Scope & Segmentation:
|Forecast Period
|2023-2030
|Market Size in 2022
|14.1 Billion
|2030 Value Projection
|21.13 Billion
|CAGR
|6.4%
|Segments Covered
|Regions Covered
|North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America), Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries, Rest of MEA)
Soybean Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period
Soybean dominated the global online market as it offered a well-established and widely recognized source of plant-based protein. They have been extensively studied and utilized in animal feed for their favourable amino acid profile and nutritional content that supports healthy growth and development in livestock. Additionally, soybean production has benefited from established cultivation practices and infrastructure, contributing to a consistent supply.
Livestock Feed is the Leading Application Segment
In terms of application, Livestock Feed is the leading segment as the global population continues to increase there is a rising demand for protein-rich food sources, particularly for livestock. Plant-based proteins are being increasingly utilized as an alternative to traditional animal-based feed ingredients. This trend is driving the need for efficient processing and production of plant-based feed, which requires effective seals to ensure quality, prevent contamination, and maintain product integrity.
Asia Pacific is the leading Market Due to the Large Population
Asia Pacific is a significant market contender due to its large population, rapid industrialization, and economic development. Countries like China, India, and Southeast Asian nations have witnessed substantial growth in manufacturing, infrastructure, and consumer goods industries. As these industries expand, the demand for various products and services, including seals, could see considerable growth.
A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Feed Plant-Based Protein market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavours to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Feed Plant-Based Protein.
Key Developments in Feed Plant-Based Protein Market
- Covenant Logistics Group acquired Thompson & Son Trucking and related entities
Key Questions Answered in Feed Plant-Based Protein Market Report
- What specific growth drivers will impact the market during the forecast period?
- Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?
- In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?
