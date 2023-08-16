2023 Aircraft Repossession Conference: Strategies, Challenges, and Best Practices (Dublin, Ireland - September 22, 2023)

Dublin, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "18th Aircraft Repossession" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





Following the previous success of the conference in London, Dublin, Miami, Dubai, Chandigarh, Fort Lauderdale, FL, Washington, DC and online, the 18th international event will explore the latest developments in the field of aircraft repossession and recovery.

Agenda Highlights

Planning a repossession

Practical aspects of aircraft repossessions and arrests

3 repossession scenarios and alternate strategies

Risk management practices in relation to distressed airlines

How to avoid repossession pitfalls in drafting leasing contracts

Unlocking repossession success: Maximizing aircraft repossession through effective record management

Things to look out for in All Risk and War Risk insurance: How do you obtain repossession of your aircraft, or its value, in time of war

Engine repossession

Aircraft repossession and de-registration issues

Who Should Attend:

Operators

Aircraft manufacturers

Banks

Financial analysts

Leasing and finance companies

Aviation professionals

Speakers

Dr. Jan Michael Bosak , Head of Legal, ALAFCO Aviation Lease and Finance

, Head of Legal, ALAFCO Aviation Lease and Finance Mark Byrne, Director, Martyn Fiddler Aviation

Director, Martyn Fiddler Aviation Matthew Gee , Chief Operating Officer, Six West

, Chief Operating Officer, Six West Patrick Honnebier , Of Counsel, Rep Law and Professor International Aviation Financing and Leasing Laws

, Of Counsel, Rep Law and Professor International Aviation Financing and Leasing Laws Ben Jacques , Marketing Director, WNG Capital

, Marketing Director, WNG Capital Joachim Kabamba , President, Kabamba Aerospace

, President, Kabamba Aerospace Rachel McKay , Aircraft Expert Witness, KAYWAY.AERO & President, German Aircraft Expert Association (GAEA / VdL)

, Aircraft Expert Witness, KAYWAY.AERO & President, German Aircraft Expert Association (GAEA / VdL) Richard Mumford , Partner, Clyde & Co

, Partner, Clyde & Co Tony Payne , Partner & Head of Aviation, DLA Piper

, Partner & Head of Aviation, DLA Piper Thomas Schmid , Head Of Legal, CCB Leasing International

, Head Of Legal, CCB Leasing International Robert-Jan Temmink KC , Barrister, Quadrant Chambers

, Barrister, Quadrant Chambers Peter Walter, Director - Technical & Asset Management, IBA Group





