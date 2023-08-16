Countdown to National Cheap Flight Day Is On!

New York, New York, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Cheap Flight Day is August 23rd and online travel agency CheapOair data once again shows that both domestic and international airfares are trending downward. According to an analysis of CheapOair bookings data over the last two months, the average cost of a US domestic airline ticket has dropped 25% since June 1st of this year. US International flight fares have decreased 24% for the same period. The numbers reveal similar trends for Canada, where average fares for domestic flights are down 17% since June 1, and international flight fares are down 21 percent. And there is more to get excited about. While the final numbers will not be available until after the period ends, airfares for bookings to date in the United States for August and September are trending 21% down for domestic flights and airfares are 10% down for international when compared to the same period in 2022.

What is National Cheap Flight Day?

National Cheap Flight Day originates from a historical trend in which deals can be found as travel demand dips seasonally. To mitigate the lull in ticket purchases that occurs as summer wanes, and before holiday travel planning begins, airlines lower their prices to maintain a consistent flow of passengers. After this brief window of opportunity, prices will begin to steadily increase and peak sometime around Thanksgiving.

“Coming off the expensive summer travel season, this four-week period is often overlooked as more consumers are focused on returning to their normal work and school schedules. It’s really the perfect time to get a jump on holiday travel plans as prices could begin to climb by late September,” said Werner Kunz-Cho, CEO of Fareportal, the corporation behind leading OTA’s CheapOair and OneTravel.

Kunz-Cho continues, "Our team of data scientists observe that once again airfare has been trending downward since June and is likely to reach its lowest point right around August 23rd. We share this data each year to ensure our customers know about the potential to save on flights for business travel, vacations, and the upcoming holiday season.”

Consumers can visit CheapOair for help with travel inspiration, planning, and booking.

About CheapOair

CheapOair is an online travel agency that specializes in providing cheap flights and great last-minute flight deals for travelers worldwide. Consumers can book online, on mobile apps for iOS and Android, by phone or live chat. Part of the Fareportal family of travel brands, CheapOair bridges the gap between an online travel agency and a traditional agency with certified travel agents available to help find great deals on flight tickets to global destinations on over 500 airlines, a million lodgings, and 100s of car rental companies. Follow CheapOair on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to learn how to travel the world for less.