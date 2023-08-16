Nova Farms Welcomes New CFO with Strong Background in Investment Banking and Corporate Governance

ATTLEBORO, Mass., Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nova Farms , the Northeast’s largest, privately owned, vertically integrated cannabis operator, has welcomed Anand Shahi, CFA, as its new Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”). Shahi’s background in advising and helping raise capital for private companies in high-growth industries, as well as his deep expertise in the cannabis industry, are expected to provide critical enhancements to the company.

Mr. Shahi brings a global perspective to Nova Farms, having lived in India, Ireland and the Northeast United States, and has worked with companies based in Israel, China and North and South America. He has over 20 years of professional experience in both public and private investments, including directly investing in startups across various high-growth industries. Mr. Shahi has evaluated hundreds of investment opportunities with a focus on what makes management teams successful and how to institutionalize processes to deliver scalability to strong operational teams. Mr. Shahi has also built a strong network of family offices and high-net-worth investors over his distinguished career at companies including Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, S&P, and Atlas Capital Partners. Additionally, Mr. Shahi is the founder and President of Bar Capital, Bar Capital Global and co-founder of Sparknett.

“We are a company that prides itself on taking the initiative and being early movers, but we are also thoughtful and methodical about key structural decisions that may impact our culture of excellence. After a thorough search, Anand stood out as the right combination of financial acumen, strategic experience, risk management and governance ability, knowledge of automation and data analysis, and a strong set of capital and service provider relationships that are key to success in the cannabis industry. Mr. Shahi is the obvious choice as Nova prepares to enter the next phase of growth,” said Derek Ross, Chief Executive Officer of Nova Farms.

Blair Fish, Chief Operating Officer, said “Nova Farms has always worked to uphold its mission of providing high-quality products with outstanding customer service, made possible by our dedication to running an efficient and cost-effective operation. Mr. Shahi’s addition to the team will allow the company to further enhance operational excellence by ensuring the creation of institutional-quality corporate policies and procedures, as well as connections to long-term strategic capital partners that will help us scale.”

“I am extremely impressed with Nova Farms’s existing culture, which is focused above all on delivering great product at a great value to our loyal customer base. I have seen hundreds of companies across the cannabis landscape, and Nova struck me as having that rare combination of business acumen and an unwavering dedication to the customer. I am excited to join the team to help achieve our goal of being the best-performing MSO in the Northeast,” said Shahi.

About Nova Farms

Nova Farms LLC is an all-encompassing company dedicated to making cannabis accessible to consumers over the age of 21. Nova believes cannabis is a right and should be readily available. We strive to cultivate better lives, one plant at a time.

https://www.novafarms.com

Connect with Anand Shahi on LinkedIn . Keep up with updates from Nova Farms online , on Facebook , and on Instagram .

For more information, please contact:

Blair Fish

Blair@NovaFarms.com

(401) 418-4929

MEDIA CONTACT:

Michelle Melton

NisonCo Marketing

Michelle@NisonCo.com