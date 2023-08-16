Crisis Text Line Launches Free Customizable Self-Care Digital Planner to Support Students Mental Health Throughout the School Year

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Going back to school can be a stressful time for many young people as well as for parents, teachers, educators and administrators. We know how overwhelming a new school year can be, filled with so many changes and unknowns. This is why Crisis Text Line, a free, 24/7, confidential text-based mental health support service in both English and Spanish, is providing students and parents resources and tools to help reduce anxiety and stress, help plan for a smooth transition to back-to-school and prioritize emotional well-being.

“Our research showed that 40% of conversations that mentioned school focused on stress and anxiety,” said Dena Trujillo, CEO at Crisis Text Line. “Wellness should be an essential part of every person’s life, which is why Crisis Text Line is so focused on ensuring all students, parents, teachers and school administrators have the resources to successfully navigate through the vast array of emotions during back-to-school time.”

This year’s Mental Health School Supplies includes a new customizable digital Self-Care Student Planner, which offers affirmations, inspirational quotes, daily coping activities, visual prompts as well as challenges and reflections. In addition, the toolkit includes a downloadable guide on “How to Help Others” dealing with anxiety and stress, “Daily Mental Health Routines” videos from influencers and young advocates, a downloadable school poster, GIPHYs as well as breathing and grounding exercises.

Crisis Text Line understands that parents and educators also may be going through stress and anxiety as they prepare for their kids and students to go back to school. This year’s Parent/Educator Toolkit includes a Back-to-School Checklist, information about the Signs of Stress and Anxiety in Youth, a link to the Student Toolkit, a downloadable guide on “How to Help Others” dealing with stress and anxiety as well as other resources.

“School stressors can come from several different sources, and it’s so important to identify how our kids are dealing with the various aspects of school life,” said Trujillo. “We hope these tools and tips will help our kids cope with their emotions now and throughout the school year.”

If you are feeling stressed or just need support, please text SCHOOL to 741741 to reach a live, trained volunteer Crisis Counselor, free, 24/7.

Crisis Text Line is a nonprofit organization that provides free, confidential, 24/7, high-quality text-based mental health support and crisis intervention in English and Spanish. Since its launch in 2013, Crisis Text Line has engaged in more than 8 million crisis conversations and trained over 59,000 volunteers to support people in their moments of need. Crisis Text Line is committed to creating an empathetic world where nobody feels alone. Individuals seeking confidential support can connect with us via text, web chat and WhatsApp. To be connected to a live, trained volunteer Crisis Counselor, text HELLO to 741741 or 443-SUPPORT in WhatsApp or text HOLA to 741741 or 442-AYUDAME in WhatsApp for Spanish or connect with us via web chat. Visit Crisis Text Line on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and TikTok. Additional information, including how to become a volunteer or how to support Crisis Text Line through donations or partnerships, is available at www.crisistextline.org.

