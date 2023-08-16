Notification on the appointment of a member of the board of UAB Medicinos bankas

Medicinos Bankas UAB (“Bank”), registration number 112027077, registered seat address: Pamėnkalnio 40, LT-01114 Vilnius, Lithuania.

The Bank would like to inform you that in 16 August 2023 Andrius Bernotas was elected as the fourth member of the Board at the meeting of the Supervisory Board of the Bank. Andrius Bernotas is the Head of the Bank's subsidiary UAB Saugus kreditas from June 2021 and the Director of the Bank's Financial Departament from August 2023. The Management Board of the Bank currently consists of the Chairman of the Management Board Marius Arlauskas, board members Igor Kovalčuk and Snieguolė Kudrevičienė.

Andrius Bernotas will start his duties as a member of the board when the permission of the Bank of Lithuania is received.

For more information please contact: Head of Business Division Julius Ivaška , ph.: +370 601 04 453, e-mail: media@medbank.lt





