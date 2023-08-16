Record-Breaking Success: Spires Online Tutors Achieve Best Year with Phenomenal Growth in April

London, United Kingdom, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spires Online Tutors, the world’s premier marketplace for professional online tutors, proudly announces a year of unprecedented success, with April 2023 standing out as the pinnacle of achievement. During this peak academic tutoring season, the platform experienced a remarkable 50% year-on-year growth, solidifying its position as a leading player in the online tutoring industry.

Spires Online Tutors facilitated an astounding 100,000 classes throughout the year, a testament to its commitment to fostering a supportive and innovative learning environment. With a dedicated team of over 1,000 active online tutors, Spires served a diverse student community of over 10,000 learners in the UK and beyond. .

Dr. Leo Evans, one of the founders of Spires Online Tutors, commended the unwavering dedication of the team and tutors, expressing his views on this remarkable milestone, “Our record-breaking year is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our team and tutors, as well as the trust our students place in us.” He continued, “We take immense pride in fostering a supportive and innovative learning environment, catering to the diverse needs of our students. As we continue to expand our reach, our mission remains resolute – to redefine and elevate the online tutoring experience. This last year in particular, learners on the platform have sought out our premium A-level maths tutors, English tutors and online physics tutors for GCSE, A-level, and IB. At the university level online tutors for subjects such as law, economics, finance, statistics, and the STEM subjects have continued to grow in popularity.”

The future of private tutoring and ChatGPT

Looking towards the future, Leo expressed his excitement about the opportunities that technology, particularly Artificial Intelligence (AI), presents in the realm of education. “I believe that AI, in particular ChatGPT, will not replace the traditional model in private academic tutoring any more than Wikipedia or Google Search replaced physical learning. Instead of posing an existential threat, AI will enhance and augment the learning experience,” he stated confidently.

With an unwavering commitment to innovation and leveraging cutting-edge technologies to further elevate the online tutoring experience for students worldwide, Spires Online Tutors envisions a future where the seamless integration of human expertise and AI-driven academic support tools will revolutionise education.

About Spires Online Tutors:

Launched in 2014 by visionary Oxbridge graduates, Spires Online Tutors stands as the world’s inaugural online tutoring marketplace. Breaking traditional geographical barriers in education, Spires allows learners globally to access high-quality tutors in over 400 subject areas. spanning from core subjects like maths, English, physics, or chemistry at 11 plus, GCSE, A-Level, or IB; through to finance, the social sciences, languages or dissertations tutors at the university level. Professional certification, Oxbridge entrance tests and English language academic subject support for non-native English speakers are also available.

Harnessing the power of modern educational technologies, Spires cultivates a dynamic digital classroom environment, connecting students and certified professional tutors regardless of location. Its innovative approach not only drives academic excellence but also instils confidence and critical thinking skills in students – crucial assets for university and the global workplace.

Every tutor on Spires is meticulously selected following a rigorous selection process, reinforcing the platform’s unwavering commitment to delivering top-tier education to students in all corners of the world.

