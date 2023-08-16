Blood Pressure Monitors Market to Surpass USD 8.69 Billion by 2030 Driven by Rising Prevalence of Hypertension and Shift towards Home Healthcare | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “The SNS Insider report indicates that the Blood Pressure Monitors Market was valued at USD 4.3 billion in 2022. It is projected to achieve a valuation of USD 8.69 billion by 2030, displaying a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast span from 2023 to 2030.”

Market Overview

In the realm of modern healthcare, blood pressure monitors play an indispensable role in monitoring and maintaining cardiovascular health. These devices are crucial for assessing the pressure of blood against the walls of arteries as the heart pumps it through the body. Blood pressure is a vital sign that provides crucial insights into an individual's overall health and well-being, making accurate and reliable monitoring a necessity. Blood pressure monitors come in various forms, catering to diverse user needs and preferences.

Market Analysis

The growing health and wellness consciousness among consumers is a driving force behind the blood pressure monitors market. People are proactively investing in tools that aid in monitoring and improving their health, aligning with the broader trend of self-care and wellness. Government initiatives aimed at promoting preventive healthcare play a pivotal role in market growth. These initiatives include awareness campaigns, subsidies for medical devices, and reimbursement policies that encourage individuals to invest in blood pressure monitors for early detection and management of hypertension. The era of personalized medicine has arrived, and blood pressure monitors are at the forefront of this transformation. Modern monitors not only provide accurate blood pressure readings but also offer insights into other health parameters, such as heart rate variability and stress levels.

Get a Sample Report of Blood Pressure Monitors Market@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3448

Major Players Included in this Report are:

Omron Healthcare

Hill-Rom Holdings

Koninklijke Philips

Beurer GmbH

GE Healthcare

American Diagnostic Corporation

SunTech Medical & Other Players

Impact of Recession on Blood Pressure Monitors Market Growth

While recessions can undoubtedly influence the blood pressure monitors market, the extent of the impact depends on various factors, including the severity and duration of the economic downturn, consumer behavior shifts, healthcare budget constraints, and technological advancements. Manufacturers and stakeholders in this market must remain agile, adaptable, and innovative to navigate the challenges posed by economic uncertainties while continuing to promote the importance of preventive healthcare measures, such as regular blood pressure monitoring.

Impact of the Russia-Ukraine War

The Russia-Ukraine conflict has introduced a range of challenges and opportunities for the blood pressure monitors market. Supply chain disruptions, fluctuating demand, economic instability, emerging market dynamics, technological innovation, regulatory changes, and shifting global health priorities are all factors that will shape the trajectory of the market in the coming years. As manufacturers and stakeholders navigate this complex landscape, adaptability and strategic planning will be crucial to effectively address the evolving needs of healthcare systems and patients.

Blood Pressure Monitors Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 4.3 Bn Market Size by 2030 US$ 8.69 Bn CAGR CAGR of 9.2% From 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2020-2021 Blood Pressure Monitors Market: Key Segmentation • By Product (Sphygmomanometer, Digital BP Monitors, Ambulatory BP Monitors)

• By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Home Healthcare, Others) Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers • Rise in the people suffering from hypertension.

Key Regional Developments

In North America, particularly in the United States and Canada, the blood pressure monitors market has been driven by a growing emphasis on preventive healthcare and wellness. The prevalence of lifestyle-related conditions such as hypertension has prompted an increased demand for at-home monitoring devices. The Asia-Pacific region has experienced rapid urbanization and changing lifestyles, leading to a rise in non-communicable diseases like hypertension. This has driven the demand for blood pressure monitors as individuals and healthcare systems strive to manage these conditions.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customization research on Blood Pressure Monitors Market, Enquiry Now@ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/3448

Key Takeaway from Blood Pressure Monitors Market Study

The symbiotic relationship between the Sphygmomanometer and Hospitals & Clinics segments is a testament to their joint influence on the market. While the former encapsulates tradition and human expertise, the latter represents the vanguard of technological advancement and clinical precision.

As these stalwarts navigate the intersection of tradition and innovation, they pave the way for a harmonious integration of classic medical wisdom and cutting-edge technology. Their collective impact promises to elevate the standard of patient care and solidify their positions as the driving forces behind the evolution of blood pressure monitoring practices.

Recent Developments Related to Blood Pressure Monitors Market

In a significant development in the field of healthcare technology, South Korea has given its stamp of approval to Sky Labs' innovative cuffless blood pressure monitoring feature. This breakthrough advancement is set to revolutionize the way individuals track and manage their blood pressure, offering a more convenient and user-friendly approach.

In a groundbreaking advancement in medical technology, a team of innovative researchers from the University of California, San Diego (UCSD), has unveiled a revolutionary pocket-size blood pressure monitor that seamlessly attaches to smartphones.

Get an Excel-Data Sheet of the Blood Pressure Monitors Market with Detailed Analysis (Sheet Included Market Size & Share of Regions, Countries, and Continents Data)

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Dynamics

4. Impact Analysis

5. Value Chain Analysis

6. Porter’s 5 forces model

7. PEST Analysis

8. Blood Pressure Monitor Market Segmentation, by Product

9. Blood Pressure Monitor Market Segmentation, by End User

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profile

12. Competitive Landscape

13. USE Cases and Best Practices

14. Conclusion

Buy Single-User PDF of Blood Pressure Monitor Market Report@ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/3448

(For more information or need any customization research mail us at info@snsinsider.com)

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominate the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.