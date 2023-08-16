LPL Financial Welcomes Financial Advisor Andrew Hayek

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC announced today that financial advisor Andrew Hayek CFP® has joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, RIA and custodial platforms, aligned with existing firm Bluestone Wealth Partners. Hayek reported having served approximately $165 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets*, and joins LPL from JP Morgan Securities.



Based in Westerville, Ohio, Hayek is a 1993 Penn State graduate who spent the first four years of his career in Landscape Contracting. He then made a shift to pursue his MBA at Case Western Reserve University Weatherhead School of Management where he found his interest in finance. After graduating in 1999, Hayek began a career in the financial services industry. Throughout his 23 year career he has built his practice specializing in retirement goals-based planning.

“My passion is working with individuals and couples planning for retirement and creating distribution strategies that will not only last their lifetime, but also allow them to leave a legacy for future generations,” Hayek said.

Outside of work, the father of three has served as a volunteer coach in the Dublin Soccer League and is an active member of St Brigid of Kildare. He is also deeply committed to working with youth to help them understand responsible money management and he is often a speaker for middle school students.

With the goal to best serve his clients by broadening the flexibility of offerings for his clients’ needs, Hayek chose to move to LPL Financial and join the team at Bluestone Wealth Partners.

“This is an opportunity for me to be independent and choose the products and services that are the best fit for my clients and business, especially in terms of financial planning,” Hayek said. “LPL offers more flexibility in how I build my practice, along with integrated capabilities that will help take the business to the next level and truly offer elevated experiences for my clients. Additionally, Bluestone Wealth Partners really has a great synergy and I’m confident it’s the perfect fit for me.”

Ric Martin, Bluestone’s Managing Partner, said, “Upon getting to know Andrew, it was apparent that he is passionate about his clients and his craft. In terms of his personality, Andrew clicked with our team instantly. There is no doubt that he will be a perfect addition to our family atmosphere and the collaborative spirit we foster at Bluestone. He and his clients will greatly benefit from our first-class service model, our comprehensive approach to financial planning, portfolio oversight, as well as our team’s combined 100+ years of industry experience. We are beaming with pride to add him to our growing organization.”

Scott Posner, LPL Executive Vice President, Business Development, stated, “On behalf of the entire LPL community, I extend a warm welcome to Andrew and congratulate Bluestone Wealth Partners on growing its team. We are deeply committed to investing in the technology and capabilities designed to help advisors meet the evolving needs of their clients and build their businesses with long-term value in mind. We look forward to a long-lasting relationship with Andrew and Bluestone for years to come.”

Related

Advisors, find an LPL business development representative near you.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) was founded on the principle that the firm should work for the advisor, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader in the markets we serve, serving nearly 22,000 financial advisors, including advisors at approximately 1,100 enterprises and at approximately 550 registered investment advisor (“RIA”) firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-mediated model and the belief that Americans deserve access to personalized guidance from a financial advisor. At LPL, independence means that advisors have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services, and technology resources that allow them to run their perfect practice. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships, because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors, so they can take care of their clients.

Securities and Advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC (“LPL Financial”), a registered investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC. LPL Financial and its affiliated companies provide financial services only from the United States. Bluestone Wealth Partners and LPL Financial are separate entities.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial.

We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “Investor Relations” or “Press Releases” section of our website.

*Value approximated based on asset and holding details provided to LPL from year-end 2022.

Connect with Us!

https://twitter.com/lpl

https://www.linkedin.com/company/lpl-financial

https://www.facebook.com/LPLFinancialLLC

https://www.youtube.com/user/lplfinancialllc

Media Contact:

Media.relations@LPLFinancial.com

(704) 996-1840

Tracking #1-05376629