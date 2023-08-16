Small Caliber Ammunition Market Set to Soar Past USD 13.82 Billion by 2030 | Skyquest Technology

Westford, USA, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Small Caliber Ammunition market size is expected to reach USD 13.82 billion by 2030 and exhibit a CAGR of 2.8% in the forecast period (2023−2030), according to Skyquest's latest research report. The increasing demand for personal firearms, growing military modernization efforts, rising concerns about civilian safety and self-defence, expanding law enforcement agencies, advancements in ammunition technology, and evolving military strategies and tactics are fueling the market's growth.

According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Small Caliber Ammunition market , increasing focus on lead-free and environmentally friendly ammunition, adoption of advanced manufacturing technologies, rising demand for specialty ammunition for specific applications, growth of online ammunition sales platforms, development of smart and tracer ammunition, incorporation of innovative materials for improved performance, emphasis on training and simulation ammunition, expansion of international arms trade and ammunition exports, and integration of ammunition customization options to cater to individual preferences are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Small Caliber Ammunition Market"

Small caliber ammunition is ammunition that is designed for use in small arms, such as pistols, revolvers, and rifles. It is typically characterized by a small diameter bullet, which is less than 20mm in size. Small caliber ammunition is often used for target shooting, hunting, and self-defense. The military and law enforcement also uses it.

Prominent Players in Small Caliber Ammunition Market

RUAG Ammotec

Vista Outdoor

Olin Corporation

Nammo

SIG Sauer

Fiocchi Munizioni

Federal Cartridge Company

Winchester Repeating Arms Company

Remington Arms Company

Hornady Manufacturing Company

ATK Ammunition

CBC Ammunition

Sellier & Bellot

Magtech Ammunition

Prvi Partizan

Geco

PPU Ammunition

Norma Precision

HS Produkt

Wolf Ammunition

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Attributes



Details



Forecast Period



2023-2030 Market Size in 2022



11.08 Billion 2030 Value Projection



13.82 Billion CAGR 2.8% Segments Covered















Caliber 223 Remington, 308 Winchester, 9mm Luger, 45 Auto/ACP, 380 ACP, 357 Magnum, 10 Gauge, 12 Gauge, 40 S&W, 20 Gauge, 22LR, 50 BMG, 6.5 Grendel, 7.62*39/54mm, 30-06 Springfield, Others



Application Commercial, Military & Homel, Security











Regions Covered







North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America), Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries, Rest of MEA)

9mm Caliber Type Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

9mm calibre type dominated the global online market as it has been widely adopted by military and law enforcement agencies globally due to its manageable recoil, higher magazine capacity, and sufficient stopping power. This widespread adoption by professional forces drives a consistent demand for 9mm ammunition.

Law Enforcement is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, Law enforcement is the leading segment as the Law enforcement agencies require consistent training and practice to maintain firearm proficiency and ensure officer readiness. This necessitates a steady demand for ammunition for training exercises, simulations, and qualification sessions.

North America is the leading Market Due to the Technological Advancements

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets as it has one of the highest rates of civilian firearm ownership globally. This drives substantial demand for small-caliber ammunition as firearm enthusiasts, and owners engage in shooting sports, recreational shooting, and self-defence training.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Small Caliber Ammunition market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavours to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Small Caliber Ammunition.

Key Developments in Small Caliber Ammunition Market

In February 2023, Winchester Ammunition signed a contract with the U.S. Army to manufacture, test and deliver a batch of 5 million 6.8 mm next-generation squad weapon (NGSW) cartridges.

Key Questions Answered in Small Caliber Ammunition Market Report

What specific growth drivers will impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

