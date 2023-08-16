ThriftBooks® and WeAreTeachers Join Forces to Launch Back-to-School Giveaway

SEATTLE, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThriftBooks , the world’s largest online independent used bookseller, and WeAreTeachers , the No. 1 media brand for educators, have created a joint initiative that will benefit 15 lucky teachers and their classrooms across the nation. ThriftBooks is donating a handpicked collection of 30 to 50 books for each winning teacher that is tailored based on their grade level and teaching objectives. To enter the giveaway, educators can submit their entries here before the September 18, 2023 deadline.



With more than 13 million titles available, spanning from fiction to nonfiction, novels to picture books, ThriftBooks is renowned for offering an extensive range of affordable, high-quality used and new books for students. This partnership with WeAreTeachers aims to support teachers in the new school year and help them to enrich their students’ learning experiences.

“We understand the vital role educators play in shaping the future,” said Barbara Hagen, VP Sales and Marketing at ThriftBooks. “We’re honored to partner with WeAreTeachers to give back to educators by offering this exciting opportunity to win high-quality books for their classrooms. Our team of experts is dedicated to selecting books that will resonate with students and enhance the classroom experience.”

ThriftBooks remains committed to helping teachers throughout the school year. The company’s ThriftBooks 4 Teachers™ program is designed exclusively for verified educators. This program grants educators every fifth book they purchase on the site for free, an ideal solution for educators looking to expand their book collections for their classrooms or personal reading. This program highlights ThriftBooks’ commitment to bolstering educators’ growth in their profession and the lasting influence they have on students’ lives.

“WeAreTeachers is dedicated to empowering educators with resources that enhance their teaching practices,” said Madeline Tulley, Program Manager for WeAreTeachers. “This partnership with ThriftBooks perfectly aligns with our mission of empowering educators. We’re excited to collaborate with ThriftBooks in equipping teachers with the tools they need to curate enhanced learning environments.”

Winners for the curated books giveaway will be announced on September 25, 2023 via the giveaway homepage .

For more details on the giveaway, visit here . For information on the ThriftBooks 4 Teachers™ program, please visit here .

To learn more about ThriftBooks or to shop its assortment of used and new books, please visit ThriftBooks.com, and to keep up with ThriftBooks’ latest updates, follow the company on Instagram at @thriftbooks and Facebook, Twitter and TikTok.

About ThriftBooks

Thrift Books Global LLC is the world’s largest independent online seller of used books, having sold more than 250 million used books since its inception. Founded in Seattle in 2003, ThriftBooks operates multiple processing centers throughout the US that purchase, grade, and distribute used and rare/collectible books. ThriftBooks sells across a variety of online platforms, including ThriftBooks.com, Amazon, eBay, Walmart, Etsy, and others. ThriftBooks.com provides a best-in-class e-commerce shopping experience, as evidenced by its 2023 Best Online Shops recognition, its Best Customer Service award five years in a row, and its 5-star Trustpilot score with more than 1.3 million customer reviews. Customers who shop at ThriftBooks.com enjoy everyday low prices and can earn free books through the company’s much loved loyalty program, ReadingRewards.