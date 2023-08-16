SHARK TANK WINNER HIRES VEGAN EXEC.

Los Angeles, CA, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unreal Deli Inc., a trailblazing force in the plant-based sandwich meat sector, has announced the addition of Jeffrey Harris as a Strategic Advisor in its growing stable of industry pros. Mr. Harris is the co-founder and former Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Plant Power Fast Food, one of the nation’s fastest growing 100% plant-based fast-food restaurant chains.

Harris has deep experience in rapidly scaling a company in the plant-based space according to Unreal Deli company officials. They went on to state that he has already helped the company secure well-known industry titans in the consumer-packaged goods sphere while simultaneously laying the groundwork for a capitalization strategy to support the company’s long term growth objectives.

Unreal Deli Founder and CEO Jenny Goldfarb shot to prominence in a 2019 episode of Shark Tank when her company won an investment from ‘Shark’ Mark Cuban that was twice the size of her original request. Cuban subsequently made a second investment in the fledgling company which has since skyrocketed in growth. Unreal Deli products are now sold at over 3000 retail outlets in the US including Whole Foods Market, Sprouts Farmers Market, Ralphs, Albertsons, and Publix as well as in hundreds of restaurants and food service outlets nationwide.

Goldfarb said of Harris “His ability to build a circle of trust with team members and key investment partners has been instrumental in our recent growth and I’m happy to share that through his relationships in the impact investor community, he was instrumental in bringing in a key investment partner. Jeffrey’s strategic planning, inclusive communication style and long-term strategic thinking have already had an extraordinary impact on our organization.”

States Harris, “I wanted to be part of scaling a company that is going to make a real difference in the world. Jenny and her team have built a powerful brand that’s poised for accelerated growth in the rapidly expanding plant-based sandwich meat sector. And I love the fact that their products are packed full of actual veggies.” Speaking of Goldfarb, Harris continued, “Jenny’s intention to reduce animals in the food chain and decrease the carbon and methane emissions associated with animal agriculture by revolutionizing the sandwich meats category with delicious, healthy, cruelty-free plant-based options is simply brilliant. This really is the next frontier.”

In addition to his work with Plant Power, Harris spent two decades as a US Senior Regional Manager at Harman Professional, a division of Harman International. There, he achieved outstanding success leading teams involved in the sales of concert sound systems, stadium & arena sound systems, recording studio equipment, conference room technology, system control and performance lighting, realizing an average of $20M in annual sales. He now consults with start-up and early-stage companies in the plant-based, climate tech and sustainability sectors.

About Unreal Deli: Headquartered in Woodland Hills, California, Unreal Deli is a cutting-edge plant-based deli meats company that creates premium clean-label products using whole vegetables and protein rich grains. Current products include Unreal Steak Slices, Unreal Corn’d Beef and Unreal Roasted Turkey. The company plans to release a fourth product this year and will be making a major announcement within coming months regarding a significant expansion in their retail distribution. Founded on the principles of health, sustainability and compassion, Unreal Deli’s recipes have garnered widespread recognition and acclaim, positioning them as a key player in the rapidly expanding plant-based food segment.

