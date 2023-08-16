Aqua Security Named the Platform Leader in Innovation in GigaOm Radar Report for Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM)

BOSTON, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua Security , the pioneer in cloud native security, today announced that it ranked as the Platform Leader in Innovation in the GigaOm Radar for Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM). In this second annual report, Aqua is recognized as a full platform play with a unique approach to security, simple licensing and broadly applicable capabilities.



According to GigaOm, “Aqua’s Real-Time CSPM is a comprehensive cloud security solution with a highly capable workload-scanning feature set. Its remediation capability, which leverages large language model (LLM) technology, is an excellent combination of useful and novel.”

“Other CSPM tools fail to provide the context and real-time visibility required to stop the most critical threats,” said Gilad Elyashar, chief product officer at Aqua. “This report highlights our team’s game-changing approach to CSPM solutions and the importance of real-time capabilities. Now security teams can reduce noise, prioritize cloud risks, pinpoint threats that evade agentless detection and remediate them quickly.”

Aqua’s CSPM solution is part of the Aqua Cloud Security Platform, a cloud native application protection platform (CNAPP), and the industry’s first real-time CSPM solution . According to research from Aqua Nautilus , one-third of the 80,000 attacks it analyzes per month do not leave a footprint and would be missed by point-in-time agentless scanning solutions, validating the need for real-time scanning. With Aqua’s Real-Time CSPM, security practitioners get the best visibility and context in the industry to help them identify, prioritize and remediate the most critical cloud security risks in real time in a single unified platform.

The latest GigaOm ranking comes on the heels of Aqua’s Real-Time CSPM solution being named as a finalist in the 2023 SC Awards for the Best CSPM Solution category. Aqua has also been named as a leader in GigaOm’s Radar for Vulnerability Management and as a leader and outperformer in the GigaOm Radar Report for Container Security .

Download the report or visit the website to learn more about Aqua’s Real-Time CSPM solution.

About Aqua Security

Aqua Security sees and stops attacks across the entire cloud native application lifecycle in a single, integrated platform. From software supply chain security for developers to cloud security and runtime protection for security teams, Aqua helps customers reduce risk while building the future of their businesses. The Aqua Platform is the industry’s most comprehensive Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP). Founded in 2015, Aqua is headquartered in Boston, MA and Ramat Gan, IL with Fortune 1000 customers in over 40 countries. For more information, visit https://www.aquasec.com/.