SVN® Forges Ahead In New Growth Phase With Global Hospitality Leader, Nicolas Boudet, Joining Board of Directors

Boston, MA, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SVN International Corp. (SVNIC), the leading full-service commercial real estate franchisor of the SVN® brand, proudly introduces Nicolas Boudet as the latest addition to its Board of Directors. With a strategic focus on serving as the partner of choice for independent entrepreneurs in commercial real estate, SVN® takes a bold step forward by welcoming Nicolas Boudet, a seasoned global restaurant and hospitality executive, to its leadership team.

Nicolas Boudet’s appointment comes at a pivotal juncture for SVN. As SVN readies itself for an exciting new growth phase, anchored by a vision to establish itself as the premier CRE company globally, Boudet’s inclusion amplifies the strength of the company’s leadership team.

Boudet brings an unparalleled wealth of experience in the restaurant and hospitality sector. Currently serving as the Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer of International Dairy Queen® (IDQ), Boudet’s leadership has propelled the growth of the 80+ year old American icon across multiple countries. Prior to IDQ, he spearheaded global growth for Wingstop®, Inc (Nasdaq: WING), where he played an instrumental role in the expansion of the Fast Casual restaurant brand to a global presence.

“Nicolas’s unique experience in growing franchises both domestically and globally, coupled with his extensive background in food and beverage, hospitality, and commercial real estate, positions him as an invaluable addition to our board,” Xavier Mufraggi, SVN’s CEO, emphasized. “Having known Nicolas for over two decades, his remarkable 15-year journey shaping best-in-class F&B franchises, including Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, Dairy Queen, Wingstop, Cinnabon, and Seattle’s Best Coffee, alongside his 8-year expertise in hotel development across the Americas and experience with JLL, I am excited about the insights he will contribute as we drive our ambitious growth plans forward.”

Prior to Wingstop® Inc, Boudet led Focus Brands®’ international business unit of over 5,000+ stores under the brand names Carvel®, Cinnabon®, Schlotzsky’s®, Moe’s Southwest Grill®, Auntie Anne’s®, and more. Nicolas previously served as Taco Bell® Corp’s Chief Development Officer and Franchising for the U.S. business, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc., (NYSE: YUM). Nicolas joined Yum! Brands® in 2008 as the Chief Development Officer for the Latin America and the Caribbean business unit, where he grew the unit footprint to 1,800 across 40 countries. Prior to Yum! Nicolas served as Senior Vice President of Real Estate for Club Med®, where he oversaw all development, acquisitions, and asset management activities for the Americas business unit.

Boudet has held several other positions including Vice President Joint Venture Real Estate with Starwood Hotels and Resorts®, and Vice President of Acquisitions and Development with Club Med® Americas from 1999 until 2004. Nicolas started his career with Jones Lang LaSalle® based in London where he worked for several years in Real Estate investment and sales.

Boudet expressed his enthusiasm to join SVN’s Board of Directors during the company’s new growth phase, stating, “I couldn’t be more thrilled to be appointed as a member to the SVN Board of Directors. I look forward to contributing my experience and providing guidance for SVN’s ambitious plans.”

Nicolas Boudet’s arrival underscores SVN’s commitment to expanding its franchise model internationally and its focus on being best-in-class in the hospitality sector. His arrival also complements the recent addition of Brian Pallas to the SVN Board of Directors, emphasizing SVN’s focus on digital innovation and entrepreneurial growth. With these strategic appointments, SVN is poised for an exciting trajectory of success ahead.

“[Boudet]’s wealth of experience in the hospitality industry aligns perfectly with SVN’s dedication to excellence in restaurant, bar, and hotel properties,” highlighted Mufraggi, CEO of SVN. “His strategic insights, coupled with Brian Pallas’s technology and entrepreneurial vision, set the stage for a dynamic partnership that will drive SVN to new heights of success.”

About SVN®

The SVN® organization is a globally recognized commercial real estate entity united by a shared vision of creating value with clients, colleagues, and our communities. The SVN® brand is comprised of over 2,000 Advisors and staff in more than 200 offices across the globe in six countries. Our brand pillars represent the transparency, innovation, and inclusivity that enables all our Advisors to collaborate with the entire real estate industry on behalf of our clients. SVN’s unique Shared Value Network® is just one of the many ways that SVN Advisors create amazing value with our clients, colleagues, and communities. For more information, visit www.svn.com.



All SVN offices are independently owned and operated. To learn more about becoming an SVN commercial real estate business owner, visit http://www.svn.com/franchise/.







Attachment