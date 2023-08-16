Industrial Seals Market Projected to Reach USD 20.5 Billion, at a CAGR of 6.20% from 2023 to 2032 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a Comprehensive Report by MRFR/Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Industrial Seals Market Research Report Information by End Use Industry, Type, and Region - Forecast Till 2032”, the Industrial Seals market is predicted to expand substantially during the evaluation era from 2022 to 2032 at a sizable CAGR of closely 6.20%. The study documents suggest projections related to the global market's mounting revenue data, which will likely attain a market of USD 20.5 Billion by the end of 2032. As per the reports, the market was priced at almost USD 11.9 Billion in 2022.

Industrial Seals Market Overview:

The Industrial Seals market has recently advanced. The main feature causing a rise in market performance is the growing adoption of thermal, resilient, and resistant seals across the globe. Furthermore, the rapid industrialization across the emerging nations is also believed to be one of the vital aspects causing a surge in the performance of the global market.

Competitive Analysis

The list of the top leaders across the global Market for Industrial Seals includes players such as:

SKF

Dover Corporation (Waukesha Bearings)

Flowserve Corporation

SHV (ERIKS Group)

John Crane (Smiths Group plc)

Freudenberg SE

Trelleborg AB

Tenneco Inc. (Federal-Mogul LLC)

EnPro Industries, Inc. (Garlock GmbH)

Fenner Group Holdings Limited

Among others.





Industrial Seals Market U.S.P. Covered

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

On the contrary, various aspects may have a hostile effect on the expansion of the global market for Industrial Seals. One of the main restraints faced in the advancement of the market's growth is the elevated prices allied with raw materials.

Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Market Size 2032 2032: USD 20.5 Billion CAGR during 2023-2032 6.20% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast 2023-2032 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, End Use Industry, and Region Key Market Opportunities Technological advancements Key Market Dynamics High demand for thermal, durable, and resistant seals and growing industrialization



COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic has massively impacted majority of the industry sectors all around the world. The global health hazard has not only had an impact on public health but also caused a severe disruption in the industrial operations of almost all kinds. The global market for Industrial Seals is no different than others. The restriction on the manufacturing facilities from various end-use sectors has caused a major fall in revenue figures for the global market. On the contrary, with the market operations getting back on track, the market is anticipated to grow substantially over the review era.



Industrial Seals Market Segment Analysis

Among all the types, the radial Seals segment ensured the leading spot across the global market for industrial seals in 2022. The main aspect enhancing the growth of the market segment is the wide variety of uses for radial seals in several industries, including aerospace, power generation, industrial machinery, and automotive. Furthermore, the factors like the requirement for dependable sealing solutions in many industries, rising demand for energy-efficient machinery, and increased investment in infrastructure projects are also projected to positively impact the development of the market segment over the coming years.

Among all the end-users, the food & beverage segment ensured the leading spot across the global market for industrial seals in 2022. The main aspects enhancing the growth of the market segment are the rising demand for dependable sealing solutions across a range of processing and packaging applications, strict hygiene and safety standards, and increased food and beverage production.



Regional Analysis

The study offers market data by region for North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World.

The study documents by MRFR entail that The Asia-pacific Region ensured the prime position across the Industrial Seals market in 2022, with a maximum share of about 45.80%. The area is recognized for dynamic development contributors such as China, India, and Indonesia. The primary aspect boosting the development of the regional Industrial Seals market is the existence of significant industries like manufacturing, oil & gas, food & beverage, chemical processing, and automotive which require a variety of sealing solutions.

The market for industrial seals is expanding as a result of the area's quick industrialization, economic expansion, and rising investments in infrastructure projects. For instance, China wanted to create a 15-year plan for the development of transport infrastructure in 2021. By 2035, the country wants to expand the scope of its high-speed rail system.

The North American Region is presumed to grow at the maximum CAGR across the Industrial Seals market from 2023 to 2032. The area is recognized for dynamic development contributors such as Mexico, Canada, and the U.S. The primary aspect boosting-up the development of the regional Industrial Seals market is the existence of numerous industries, including pharmaceuticals, chemicals, oil & gas, automotive, and manufacturing. Furthermore, the region's focus on cutting-edge technology, innovation, and strict safety requirements is also considered to be one of the vital parameters enhancing the performance of the regional market.

The European Region estimates to hold the second position across the Industrial Seals market over the assessment era. The area is recognized for dynamic development contributors such as Germany, France, and the U.K. The primary aspect boosting-up the development of the regional Industrial Seals market is the rapid rise in industrial operations. Italy's market in Europe is predicted to grow substantially during the projection period given to the nation’s expanding manufacturing base.

