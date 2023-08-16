Air Filters Market Projected to Reach USD 29.1 Billion, with a 7.50% CAGR from 2023 to 2032 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a Comprehensive Report by MRFR/Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Air Filters Market Information By Type, End-User, and Region - Forecast till 2032”, The air filters market will surge from USD 16.3 Billion in 2023 to USD 29.1 Billion by 2032, at 7.50% rate between 2023 and 2032.

Air Filters Market Overview

The HVAC system's air filter is an important component since it helps to filter out the microscopic particles produced by internal combustion engines. In the home, business, and industrial sectors, these systems are employed. They are an essential component of air-moving machinery like fan coils, air handlers, and terminal units. They eliminate dirt that could clog coils and cause fan wheel instability. It is crucial for a comfortable and healthy indoor environment, which has a big impact on the buildings and the air handling equipment's energy efficiency. By keeping the ventilation system clean and the indoor air quality (IAQ) high, it is intended to protect people's health.

Market Competitive Landscape:

The major air filter manufacturers in the worldwide market are

Daikin Industries Ltd. (Japan)

Camfil (Sweden)

MANN+HUMMEL (Germany)

Parker Hannifin Corp (U.S.)

Cummins Inc. (U.S.)

Donaldson Company Inc. (U.S.)

SPX Flow Inc. (U.S.)

Absolent Group AB (publ) (Sweden)

Lydall Gutsche GmbH & Co. Kg (Germany)

Purafil Inc. (U.S.)

Freudenberg Filtration Technologies SE & Co. KG (Germany)

Among others.

Air Filters Market USP Covered:

Market Restraints:

As people's awareness of indoor air quality (IAQ) or fresh IAQ increases, so does the demand for filtration devices. However, one of the key things holding back industry expansion is the high maintenance costs of these filters. Filters typically cost between $40 and $60 to replace because they need to be regularly changed and serviced every six to four months. Additionally, many industrial and commercial end users invest in inexpensive filtration equipment that degrades the HVAC applications' working environment. Additionally, a lack of knowledge about the harmful consequences of airborne bacteria and viruses is impeding the market's expansion globally.

Air Filters Market Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Market Size 2032 2032: USD 29.1 Billion CAGR during 2023-2032 7.50% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast 2023-2032 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, End User, and Region Key Market Opportunities Technological Advancements Key Market Dynamics Increasing Disposable Income



Market Drivers:

The HVAC system utilised in internal combustion engines must include the air filters in order to effectively remove tiny pollutants. They play a crucial role in the operation of air-moving machinery such as air handlers, terminal units, and fan coils. They remove the debris that leads to coil obstructions and fan wheel imbalances. The idea is to safeguard people's health by maintaining a high level of hygiene (IAQ) and keeping the ventilation system clean.

Additionally, the air filters market benefits from an increase in the number of passenger vehicles on the road, particularly in developing economies, a global focus on environmental sustainability goals, expansion of the automotive industry, especially in developing economies, and strict government standards and regulations regarding pollution emission rate control parameters. Urban areas' advancing pollution levels and rising airborne illness rates are anticipated to drive the market.

Additionally, air filters market is anticipated that increasing health consciousness, a higher standard of life, and greater disposable money will spur market growth. The prevalence of viral infections and airborne infectious diseases is increasing, which has increased consumer awareness of health issues. Additionally, the introduction of numerous deadly epidemics like Swine flu and Avian influenza has spurred the expansion of the worldwide air filter industry during the past few decades.

COVID 19 Analysis

Numerous sectors were negatively impacted by the COVID-19 epidemic. Due to the growing significance of fresh air, the HVAC system market is one of the less impacted markets.

In these pandemic-affected conditions, there is a surge in demand for HEPA filters, dust collectors, and other air quality equipment. This need is complemented by increased support from governmental organizations, such as the Federation of European Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning Association, ASHRAE, and others.



Air Filters Market Segmentation

By Type

There are several types of air filters, including cartridge filters, dust collectors, HEPA filters, baghouse filters, and others (such as mist filters). In 2022, the market was dominated by the HEPA filters category.

By End-User

Residential, commercial, and industrial end users make up the air filters market. The most money was made in the commercial category in 2022. Air purifiers are used in a variety of public places, including recreation centers and theme parks, as well as schools, malls, businesses, conference rooms, theatres, and hospitals. Restaurants and hotels use air purifiers with activated carbon and HEPA to get rid of odor-causing, smoke-inducing, and airborne particles from the air in order to improve the quality of the air in the spaces.

Air Filters Market Regional Insights

Since 2022, the Asia Pacific has had the largest market share (45.80%). As environmental concerns and atmospheric pollution levels rise, it is expected that more people in the region will use air filtration and water filtration technologies, bolstering the market size. Due to the region’s rapid industrialization as well as stringent local environmental protection legislation, the market growth rate will remain on a constant upward trajectory throughout the study period.



