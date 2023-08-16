Dr. Zachary Johnson Joins Dallas Neurosurgical & Spine

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zachary D. Johnson, MD, a fellowship-trained neurosurgeon, has joined Dallas Neurosurgical & Spine. The nationally renowned neurosurgical care center is headquartered in Plano, Texas -- 6101 West Plano Pkwy, Suite 100 -- where Dr. Johnson is accepting new patients.



“At Dallas Neurosurgical & Spine, our goal is to perform the least invasive, most effective procedure available, specifically tailored for each individual patient and their unique needs, and Dr. Johnson shares that care philosophy,” said Jeremy Denning, MD, a neurosurgeon with Dallas Neurosurgical & Spine. “In addition, he’s exceptionally trained and highly skilled. We’re excited to have him join our team.”

Dr. Johnson was born in Iraklion, Greece, on the island of Crete, where his father was stationed with the U.S. Air Force. Growing up in a military family, Dr. Johnson’s surroundings changed often, but one thing that didn’t change, was his passion for helping people.

“Growing up, I always wanted to help people, and I was drawn to medicine for that reason,” said Dr. Johnson. “I wanted to take care of people, to find ways to help them get better. While I always knew I wanted to pursue a surgical specialty, I was drawn specifically to neurosurgery, in part, because of my grandfather. He died of a glioblastoma (a type of aggressive brain cancer). That experience helps me relate better to my patients and their families. I always ask myself what I would want, if I or a member of my family was being treated. I also tailor each treatment based on each unique individual, their goals and their specific situation.”

Dr. Johnson holds a bachelor’s degree in biology from Mississippi College, where he graduated with honors. While there, Dr. Johnson played four years on the varsity soccer team, coached a youth soccer team and was actively involved in community service projects. Following college, Dr. Johnson worked as an ER technician in the University of Mississippi Medical Center Adult Emergency Department.

After that, he completed medical school at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, earning his MD and graduating with a 4.0. While there, he received numerous scholarships and awards. He was inducted into honor societies Alpha Omega Alpha and Phi Kappa Phi, was selected by his peers for induction into the Gold Humanism Honor Society and received the UMMC Neurosurgery Merit Award. He also was actively involved with community service, treating patients during a medical mission trip to Haiti and volunteering locally at the Jackson Free Clinic.

Following medical school, Dr. Johnson completed both his residency in neurosurgery and a spine surgery fellowship at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas. His fellowship focused on surgical treatment for the full spectrum of spine pathology, from minimally invasive techniques, including spinal surgical robotics, to complex spine pathologies, including spinal deformity and spinal oncology. Fellowship-trained surgeons are some of the most highly trained and educated surgeons, world-wide. Fellowship training provides an added level of expertise, insight and experience in the doctor’s chosen specialty.

Dr. Johnson has authored numerous papers, book chapters, and other educational material and has teaching experience in neurology, gross anatomy and histology. He complements his spine practice with the treatment of other neurosurgical conditions, including brain tumors, trigeminal neuralgia and hemifacial spasm, and Chiari malformations. He is certified in Gamma Knife radiosurgery, a type of radiation therapy used to treat a variety of malignant and benign conditions.

In addition, Dr. Johnson is actively involved with several professional organizations. He is a member of the Congress of Neurological Surgeons, the American Association of Neurological Surgeons, Texas Association of Neurological Surgeons and the North American Spine Society. Dr. Johnson is passionate about helping patients, spending time with his wife and daughters, and sports – particularly soccer, pickleball and golf.

Dallas Neurosurgical & Spine is the longest-running, privately held neurosurgical group in North Texas, with more than 50 years of experience caring for patients. The nationally renowned neurosurgical care center draws patients from all over the United States and treats approximately 6,000 patients per year. The practice’s eight fellowship-trained neurosurgeons are widely regarded for their exceptional skill, specialized training and patient-centered approach. For more information, visit https://www.dallasneurosurgical.com/.

