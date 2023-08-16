Ball Bearing Market Size to Hit Around USD 36,810 Million by 2032

Ottawa, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global ball bearing market size was valued at USD 26,480 million in 2022. Growing demand for bearings in various industries including machine tool, automotive and growing advanced medical fields is expected to herd this market growth in the future. The growing demand for lofty precision bearings in specific applications is driving the growth of the market. Different types of bearings, including self-aligning bearings, are increase popularity in different end-user segments due to their insulation against harsh environmental agents.



For the short version of this report – https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/2297

In addition, the increasing application of precision mechanics in the produce sector is performing an important part in the ball bearing market. This is due to demand from different industries like aerospace and defense, shipbuilding, energy, many others. All the factors mentioned above are expected to positively affect the market in the incoming years.

Orientation is basically used in hardware or equipment, from vehicle parts, farm equipment and home machinery to protective equipment and aeronautics. This factor is expected to promote the development of the market in the near future. There is increasing interest in courses with lesser maintenance, higher efficiency and longer service life. The moving components are basically used to reduce the connection between moving rotating parts and rotating parts to achieve the desired motion. Metal rollers are used in various industrial fields such as automotive, aviation, railway and heavy equipment. The creation of a wind turbine base from developing industries such as China, Brazil, Mexico and India, the growing interest in the elite course for agricultural equipment and the development of industrialization around the world are key factors for the growth of the market.

At the heart of the growth of the global metal ball bearing market is the growing interest in its chesty course and its broad applications. This title is practically used in hardware or equipment ranging from automotive parts, farm equipment and home machinery to protective and aeronautical equipment. This factor is expected to soon promote the development of the market. There is increasing interest in orientation with the prerequisites of lower maintenance, higher efficiency and longer life.

Key Insights

By application, automotive segment accounts revenue share of 52% in 2022.

Asia-Pacific market has accounted 42.3% of the revenue share in 2022.

Regional snapshots

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to show the highest growth of the bearings market during the forecast period. This is characteristic to the growing development of the construction, mining and automotive industries. Public facility improvement plan in rural region are expected to boost the Asia-Pacific market. According to the research, the Asia-Pacific construction market is estimated to reach more than 49 billion USD and is expected to grow in the coming time. The increase in mining operations in Asia, North America and Latin America is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the bearing industry. Mining activity has increased in recent years in Latin America, particularly in Argentina, Chile and Mexico, due to large mineral deposits.

The automotive sector in Europe accounts for the largest share of the ball bearing market and is expected to remain unchanged. Europe has the main car manufacturers as well as the largest private investors in R&D such as Fiat, BMW, Porsche, Mercedes, Audi, Opel, Volkswagen, and Ferrari. The development of construction infrastructure projects in Europe is expected to promote this type of bearing industry in the coming years.

Customise this study as per your requirement https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/2297

Scope of the report

Coverage Details Market Revenue USD 34,200 Million in 2030 CAGR 3.4% from 2023 to 2032 North America Market Share 21.8% in 2022 Asia Pacific Market Share 42.3% in 2022 Key Players Schaeffler AG (Germany), NSK Ltd. (Japan), Nachi Fujikoshi Corp (Japan), LYC Bearing Corporation (China), Myonic GmbH (Germany), Luoyang Huigong Bearing Technology Co. Ltd. (China), ISB Industries (Italy), Koyo (Japan), NTN Bearing Corporation (United States), The Timken Company (United States), SKF (Sweden), THB Bearings (China)

Market dynamics

Drivers

There is a growing demand for bearings that require less maintenance, higher efficiency and longer life. Additionally, an increase in demand for specialty bearing that meet various industry related requirements and challenges is expected to drive the market. For example, the increasing application of high-capacity products in turbines is expected to drive demand. Wind turbines use these products to improve wind turbine reliability and performance, reduce lubricant consumption and increasing energy production.

Restraints

There is increasing demand for miniature bearings in aerospace, automotive, electrical, marine and other industrial applications where equipment space is limited and complex. The production of miniature products is turning out to be a major concern for OEMs. However, market players are focusing on research and development activities to introduce small and micro ball bearings. Miniature precision bearings offer many maintenance challenges and versatility. Timely maintenance is required to maintain the service life and good performance of these bearings. For precision ball bearings, size and capacity options can be limited. In addition, the increase in precision bearing forged products is expected to hinder the market growth.

Opportunities

More and more people are using precision bearings in the automotive field due to its advantages such as corrosion resistance, high strength, low maintenance cost, and high tensile strength. This offers more promising opportunities for the market in the coming years .

Challenges

Volatile commodity prices impede market growth Changes in trade policies, imbalances in the supply-demand ecosystem, exchange rate fluctuations, increased geopolitical risks in different geographies, potential impact on the price of steel and aluminum bearings. In addition, bearing components including cages, seals, and shields require regular lubrication to ensure smooth operation and low friction. This factor leads to high maintenance costs, which slows down the market.

Report Highlights

Automotive is the leading application of the precision ball bearing market and is expected to grow at a 5.2% CAGR of during the forecast period despite the impact of Covid-19. In the automotive sector, the application of precision bearings has increased rapidly along with the increase in product volume and vehicle sales. According to OICA, production of commercial vehicles declined from around 22.90 million units to 25.6 million units for the period 2016-2019 globally. The greater market share of this segment is mainly due to the high production of automobiles globally.

In addition, the demand for advanced technological vehicles is increasing, thus leading to an increase in the production of vehicles requiring tool products. The rising demand for hi-tech vehicles and the parallel increase in vehicle capabilities drove the demand for bearings in the automotive industry. Furthermore, the automotive segment is also expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, further driving the demand for bearings.

Related Reports

Industrial Distribution Market - The global industrial distribution market was valued at USD 7.72 trillion in 2022 and it is expanding around USD 11.93 trillion by 2032 with a CAGR of 4.5% from 2023 to 2032.

- The global industrial distribution market was valued at USD 7.72 trillion in 2022 and it is expanding around USD 11.93 trillion by 2032 with a CAGR of 4.5% from 2023 to 2032. Industrial Valves Market - The global industrial valves market size was accounted for USD 60.71 billion in 2022 and it is expanding around USD 205.1 billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 13% from 2023 to 2032.

- The global industrial valves market size was accounted for USD 60.71 billion in 2022 and it is expanding around USD 205.1 billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 13% from 2023 to 2032. Control Valves Market - The global control valves market size is expanding around US$ 11,998 million by 2027.

- The global control valves market size is expanding around US$ 11,998 million by 2027. MRO Distribution Market - The global MRO distribution market was valued at USD 635.5 billion in 2021 and it is expanding around USD 798.6 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 2.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Recent developments

September 2018 - SKF opened Ball Bearing Units range in India. This unit will cater to the rising market demand in Indian market. The new product is very cost-efficient and meets the international quality standard and is locally manufactured

SKF opened Ball Bearing Units range in India. This unit will cater to the rising market demand in Indian market. The new product is very cost-efficient and meets the international quality standard and is locally manufactured November 2017 - Schaeffler AG entered into a partnership with Audi to start developing the technology especially for engine, bearings, transmission, and others to enhance the performance density in Formula E.

Market Segmentation

By Type

Deep Groove Ball Bearings

Angular Contact Ball Bearings

Self-Aligning Ball Bearings

Thrust Ball Bearings

Others





By Application

Automotive

Industrial machinery

Mining & Construction

Medical

Others





By Distribution Channel

O.E.M

Retail Distribution

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/2297

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 9197 992 333

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give an unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/precedence-research

https://www.facebook.com/precedenceresearch

https://twitter.com/Precedence_R