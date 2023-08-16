New York, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Container Security Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06484021/?utm_source=GNW

The Container Security Market size is expected to grow from USD 2.68 billion in 2023 to USD 7.40 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 22.54% during the forecast period (2023-2028).



Due to increased cybersecurity efforts to promote container security platforms globally and rising susceptibility, the container security market is anticipated to have a noticeable expansion over the projected period. Additionally, the development of the container security market study is expected to present lucrative prospects due to the popularity of microservices and the widespread use of digital transformation in businesses.



The use of containers at the corporate level and the volume of application workloads running on them would significantly increase the acceptability of container security solutions. As nations in the region concentrate on transforming their outdated IT infrastructures into contemporary ones, containers as a service have been widely employed to virtualize huge quantities of workloads. They play a critical role in accelerating this change.

Various enterprises have begun embracing technological advancements in order to automate their business processes and provide customer-centric services, realizing that immediate response, swift business decisions, and customer satisfaction are essential features needed to expand the business, generate more revenue, and ensure the desired outcome.

Ongoing collaboration among applications in the container and deployment of multiple applications across the open-source software development platform helps improve platform portability, enhance traceability of data, utilize entirely, and reallocate a container with minimal loss of data in case of an emergency, and is expected to fuel the market growth across the emerging economies.

However, the market’s expansion is constrained by SMEs’ inadequate security budgets and consumers’ lack of awareness of container technology and security. Additionally, operational difficulties, a lack of competent labor, and a lack of technological experience would hinder market expansion.

Further, the COVID-19 epidemic positively impacted the market with the increased use of cloud-based cybersecurity tools for analyzing and countering cyberattacks. As work-from-home initiatives gained popularity, there was a rising need for these services. Additionally, the rise in demand for computer applications across the world’s prominent businesses and increased demand for cybersecurity solutions within the government fueled market expansion during COVID-19.



Rising Adoption of the Hybrid Cloud Technology Applications may Drive the Market Growth



The adoption of hybrid clouds is becoming increasingly essential for businesses that want to update their workloads and apps. These businesses have streamlined their operating procedures and increased corporate scalability as a result of their decision to bridge the gap between on-premises and cloud-based infrastructures.

The usage of containerization technology can be crucial to the firm’s profitability, whether or not it has chosen a hybrid cloud strategy. When used in a hybrid cloud context, containers would considerably enhance application performance, save operating costs, and expedite DevOps procedures. They also increase productivity when creating more extensive applications.

Organizations require security that functions consistently regardless of where workloads are placed since hybrid models are still the preferred strategy. Kubernetes-native security strategies may enable environment-independent controls for both on-premises and cloud installations.

According to Red Hat, the most prevalent method for executing containerized apps in big businesses was identified as hybrid cloud deployments. Whatever the location of the deployment of the workloads, these hybrid models require consistent security and compliance. In a state of Kubernetes security report 2022, Red Hat OpenShift is the management tool of choice for Kubernetes and containers, with 50% adoption among the 42% of respondents that employ a hybrid cloud deployment architecture. The utilization of Red Hat OpenShift increased by 13% from the previous year.



North America is Expected to Hold a Significant Market Share



North America comprises some of the leading countries, such as the United States and Canada, that are expected to have a significant market share in the container security market due to the ongoing technological advancements across the region with solid regulations for multiple end-user verticals.

The affordability and ease of deployment of container services among enterprises across the region are driving the adoption of container security across the region. Further, the adoption of cloud-based technologies by enterprises across the region is growing significantly. Furthermore, they incur lower maintenance costs and include remote access along with built-in security features.

Moreover, businesses in the United States are utilizing containers more often to streamline their application workflow procedures. Many have switched to container services and solution providers to help them get the most out of this cloud-native technology. Numerous business organizations in the nation are using and utilizing containers. In some cases, companies are looking to increase their container resources internally by training staff in technology or hiring seasoned engineers. In contrast, in other cases, the firms turn to service providers for assistance in scaling up their container operations.

Furthermore, the presence of prominent market players and the emergence of artificial intelligence-based applications across significant sectors are the primary factors driving market expansion in this area. These trends are expected to continue in the years to come.

The ongoing trends in cloud computing, such as hybrid cloud solutions, cloud security, and cloud services and solutions such as SaaS, PaaS, and IaaS across the region, are expected to increase significantly, thereby boosting market growth.



The container security market is moderately competitive and consists of a few significant players. In terms of market share, some of the players, such as Google LLC, Trend Micro Incorporated, Qualys Inc., Aqua Security Software Ltd., Twistlock Ltd., etc., currently hold a significant share in the market. However, with the ready security and compliance platform advancement across hybrid IT environments, new players are increasing their market presence, thereby expanding their business footprint across emerging economies.



In October 2022, NeuVector, a developing business specializing in full-lifecycle container security, was acquired by SUSE, a firm specializing in enterprise-level open-source solutions. The distribution of more than 695,000 additional shares and SUSE’s cash balance equal USD 130 million, which goes toward the acquisition. By acquiring NeuVector, SUSE would improve its value offer for secure software and provide its clients access to a more efficient container security program.



In February 2022, the integration of Sysdig Secure with Snyk Container, which includes container security from development to operations, was announced by Sysdig, the industry player in unified container and cloud security, and Snyk, a market player in developer security. Based on preliminary internal testing, this integration enables teams to use runtime intelligence from Sysdig Secure with Snyk Container to remove up to 95% of vulnerability alarms. Through their collaboration, Sysdig and Snyk provide the first integration across developer, DevOps, and SecOps silos by bringing together the container runtime and developer security tools.



