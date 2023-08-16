Small Cell Networks Market Volumes to Reach 8.12 million RUs by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled “ Small Cell Networks Market Report (2023-2028) ,” the market is estimated at 6.80 million RUs in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 3.61% during the forecast period.

Small cells are employed in places with a lot of people, such as shopping malls, city centers, sports venues, airports, train stations, housing complexes, etc. The deployment of the next-generation radio access network has extended owing to consumers' suddenly rising need for fast mobile data connectivity. Small cell network installation is increasing across commercial, residential, and industrial applications to offer better coverage at a lower cost.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) 6.80 million RUs Market Size (2028) 8.12 million RUs CAGR (2023-2028) 3.61% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Volume (million RUs) Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market North America Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Increasing mobile data traffic. Various vendor partnerships.

Who are the Top Companies in the Small Cell Networks Market?

The market is moderately fragmented in nature. The key players in the global small cell networks market are:

Nokia Networks

American Tower Corporation

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

ZTE Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

Verizon Wireless

Airvana Inc. (CommScope Inc.)

Cisco Systems Inc.

Qucell Inc.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

AT&T Inc.

Cirrus Core Networks

Airspan Networks Inc.

Key Highlights from the Small Cell Networks Market Report :

IT and Telecom Sector to Drive Market

The increasing mobile data traffic demands advanced telecommunication networks. The deployment of 5G will facilitate the growing data usage with the required efficiency. The latest network development needs are expected to boost the market for small cell 5G networks over the forecast period.

In the modern environment, the increased number of connected devices creates the need for increased bandwidth. For instance, according to Cisco Systems Inc., 500 billion devices are expected to be connected to the internet by 2030. Furthermore, 5G telecom companies are focusing on deploying small cells in low-frequency bands to provide customers with increased bandwidth services.

APAC to Account for Major Market Growth

The Asia-Pacific region is set to depict the fastest growth rate owing to the increased adoption of mobile devices and various vendor partnerships, with telecom companies introducing and strengthening 5G infrastructure.

The region’s constantly increasing mobile data traffic will strongly support the small cell network industry. For instance, in January 2022, Datareportal reported 4.95 billion internet users globally.

What are the Latest Developments in the Small Cell Networks Market?

In February 2022, Qualcomm Technologies Inc. revealed the Qualcomm® Private Networks RAN Automation Platform, making the implementation and operation of RAN for 5G Private Networks easier.

In October 2022, Qualcomm Technologies began working with telecom equipment manufacturer HFCL. HFCL invested in 5G outdoor small cell solutions that will speed up the rollout of 5G networks, enhance the 5G user experience, and maximize the usage of the 5G spectrum.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Small Cell Networks Market Based on Operating Environment, End-user Vertical, and Geography:

By Operating Environment Indoor Outdoor

By End-user Vertical BFSI IT and Telecom Healthcare Retail Power and Energy Other End-user Verticals

By Geography North America United States Canada Europe United Kingdom Germany France Spain Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China Australia Japan India Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa United Arab Emirates South Africa Saudi Arabia Rest of Middle East & Africa



