Construction Commences at Montreal Saint-Hubert Airport YHU

LONGUEUIL, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today marks the beginning of preparatory construction works for the new terminal at Montreal Saint-Hubert Airport. The next phase of the project focuses on excavation and levelling of the grounds. At no time the operation of the airport will be compromised, as safety fences will be installed around the construction site to isolate the works.



Recall that on February 27th, Montreal Saint-Hubert Airport announced its partnership with Porter Airlines for the construction of a new terminal covering an area of 21,000 m², featuring nine boarding gates. With investments of over $200 million, YHU firmly confirms its shift towards establishing itself in commercial aviation.

“The YHU transformation will increase the airport capacity of the Greater Montréal Area and consolidate regional air service in Québec. With this major infrastructure, travellers can expect a better experience, while the region receives significant economic return. We thank Porter for their profound contribution to the airport developments, as well as the regional stakeholders for their crucial collaboration on this infrastructure project,” stated Yanic Roy, CEO of Montréal Saint-Hubert Airport YHU.

It is worth mentioning that a Development Committee has been established to involve elected officials from the region and stakeholders from the ecosystem in the development of this ambitious project. In fact, the YHU Committee has recently announced the creation of four working groups that will focus on mobility, sustainable development and noise climate, innovation, and tourism matters.



The Montreal office of the general contractor PCL has been entrusted with the execution of the works. They have a well-recognized expertise in the airport sector, having completed more than 30 construction or expansion projects at airports in North America. In Quebec, they have notably distinguished themselves with the construction of the Deloitte Tower in downtown Montreal and the Storage and Preservation Building of Library and Archives Canada located in Gatineau.



An official announcement will be made in the fall to provide a detailed schedule and more information about the upcoming construction works leading to the delivery of the new terminal. Nevertheless, we can confirm that the new terminal will be fully operational by mid-2025.

