Saudi Arabia Diagnostic Imaging Market Revenues to Reach USD 465.15 million by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled “ Saudi Arabia Diagnostic Imaging Market Report (2023-2028) ,” the market is estimated at USD 385.09 million in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 3.85% during the forecast period.

Diagnostic imaging incorporates several techniques of viewing the inside of the body to help figure out the causes of an illness or injury and confirm a diagnosis. These systems are used to visualize the body to obtain an accurate diagnosis to determine future care. The Saudi Arabian market is influenced by factors such as the increasing chronic disease burden, the rising geriatric population, and the increased adoption of advanced medical technologies in medical imaging.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 385.09 million Market Size (2028) USD 465.15 million CAGR (2023-2028) 3.85% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (million) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Increasing chronic disease burden. Expanding adoption of advanced medical technologies.

Who are the Top Companies in the Saudi Arabia Diagnostic Imaging Market?

The market is slightly fragmented owing to the presence of many companies operating globally and regionally. The noteworthy players in the Saudi diagnostic imaging market are:

General Electric Company (GE Healthcare)

Agfa Healthcare NV

Koninklijke Philips NV

Esaote SpA

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Siemens Healthineers

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Stryker Corporation

Fonar Corporation

Shimadzu Corporation

Key Highlights from the Saudi Arabia Diagnostic Imaging Market Report :

Oncology Segment to Grow Significantly

Via imaging procedures, doctors find or detect tumors and other abnormalities, determine the extent of the disease, and evaluate the effectiveness of treatment. Specialists also utilize imaging when doing biopsies and other surgical procedures.

The increasing burden of cancer in the country, such as breast cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, and many others, along with the launch of new products, is projected to boost segment growth.

Strategic Initiatives Undertaken by Market Players

Numerous strategic initiatives undertaken by market players, such as partnerships and investments in Saudi Arabia, are contributing to the market’s growth.

Various international and local companies are collaborating to open joint venture diagnostic companies in the country. In July 2022, Arabian International Healthcare Holding Co., known as Tibbiyah, entered a joint venture agreement with European Unilabs Diagnostics AB to form and operate a limited liability firm under the name of the Saudi European Diagnostics Company (SEDC).

What are the Latest Developments in the Saudi Arabia Diagnostic Imaging?

In October 2022, AZDEF launched an MRI safety awareness campaign that began with the Advanced Safety Training Seminar held in Dubai in partnership with the Dubai Health Authority (DHA).

In January 2022, Saudi Arabia’s Sanad Charitable Association raised awareness of childhood cancer via its campaign, launched under the slogan “Sanad for Our Children.” It enlightens them about how they can detect the symptoms or onset of the disease, positively impacting the market.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Saudi Arabia Diagnostic Imaging Market Based on Modality, Application, and End User:

By Modality (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) MRI Computed Tomography Ultrasound X-Ray Nuclear Imaging Fluoroscopy Mammography

By Application (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Cardiology Oncology Neurology Orthopedics Gastroenterology Gynecology Other Applications

By End User (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Hospital Diagnostic Centers Other End Users



