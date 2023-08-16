Africa Glass Bottles and Containers Market Volumes to Reach 5.28 billion units by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Africa Glass Bottles and Containers Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at 4.10 billion units in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 5.21% during the forecast period.

Africa is home to over 500 wineries producing wines for both domestic and international markets. Alcoholic drinks, particularly beer, represent a significant portion of the market for glass packaging. Glass is favored for preserving the aroma, strength, and flavor of alcoholic beverages, as it doesn't react with the drink's chemicals. The push to enhance local pharmaceutical production in Africa is creating new opportunities. The development and production of COVID-19 vaccines have also spurred the demand for glass vials. Industry players are making substantial investments to improve their manufacturing processes and expand their production capabilities, looking at future growth opportunities.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) 4.10 billion units Market Size (2028) 5.28 billion units CAGR (2023-2028) 5.21% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Volume (in Units) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Increasing beer consumption in the region. The push to enhance local pharmaceutical production.





Who are the Top Companies in the Africa Glass Bottles and Containers Market?

The market is moderately competitive. The major vendors in this market have a strong foothold due to their reliable access to distribution channels.

The significant players in the African glass bottles and containers market are:

Middle East Glass Manufacturing Company SAE (MEG)

Consol Glass (Pty) Ltd

United Glass Company

Glamosa Glass (Pty) Ltd

Schott AG

Frigoglass SAIC

National Company for Glass and Crystal (SAE)

Arab Pharmaceutical Glass Co.

Bonpak (Pty) Ltd

Kandil Glass

Nurrin Pharmalab (Pty) Ltd

Key Highlights from the Africa Glass Bottles and Containers Market Report :

Demand for Beverages Driving the Market

Favorable conditions like suitable temperatures, sandy loam soil, and day-night temperature variations in the region contribute to successful grape cultivation and wine production.

Last year, South Africa produced 10.6 million hectoliters of wine, outpacing wine production in countries like China (5.9 million hectoliters) and Germany (7.9 million hectoliters). The trend is expected to continue.

Investments by local beer manufacturers are also influencing the market positively.

Non-alcoholic beverages, including carbonated drinks, are also driving the demand for regional glass bottles. For instance, Coca-Cola aims to sell 25% of its beverages in reusable glass bottles by 2030 in Africa.

Huge Growth Potential in Egypt

Egypt used to import glass until 2012. That year, the country achieved self-sufficiency and began exporting locally produced glass. Now, around 30% of Egypt's glass production is exported, including to Arab countries.

Egypt also exports a significant number of raw materials, around 1 million tons annually. Shifting to exporting finished products instead of raw materials could yield higher financial returns and boost the manufacturing sector.

What are the Latest Developments in the Africa Glass Bottles and Containers Market?

In December 2022, Frigoglass announced new funding and an agreement on a comprehensive recapitalization.

In November 2022, Ardagh Glass Packaging Africa revealed plans to invest in a third furnace at its Nigel manufacturing site in Gauteng, South Africa. The extension is anticipated to be completed later this year.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Africa Glass Bottles and Containers Market Based on End-user Industry and Country.

By End-user Industry (Market Size and Forecast based on Volume (in Units), 2018-2028) Beverages Wine and Spirits Beer and Cider Others (Non-alcoholic and Alcoholic) Food Cosmetics Pharmaceutical Other End-user Industries

By Country (Market Size and Forecast based on Volume (in Units), 2018-2028) Egypt Nigeria South Africa Rest of Africa



