Brazil Retail Banking Market Revenues to Reach USD 212.83 Billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Brazil Retail Banking Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 128.02 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 10.70% during the forecast period.

Retail banking is another way of addressing consumer banking, which involves the provision of services such as debit and credit cards, mortgages, transaction accounts, and savings accounts, among others.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 128.02 billion Market Size (2028) USD 212.83 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 10.70% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers An increase in worldwide internet access. The highest representation of banking digital adventurers in Brazil.

Who are the Top Companies in the Brazil Retail Banking Market?

The market is highly competitive, with a presence of a few major players dominating the market. Notable players in the Brazilian retail banking market are,

Banco do Brasil

Itau Unibanco Holding

Caixa Economica Federal

Banco Bradesco

Santander Brasil

BNP Paribas

BTG Pactual

Banco Votorantim

JP Morgan

Banrisul

Key Highlights from the Brazil Retail Banking Market Report :

Digital Payments are Driving the Banking Sector in Brazil

During the last decade, a silent revolution all around Brazil has provided a boost to competition, increased financial inclusion, and reduced banking fees.

Changes in the banking sector took place because of innovations in the financial ecosystem, extensive use of technology, and changes to the payments regulatory framework.

Open Banking in Brazil is a Market Driver

Open banking practices in Brazil help customers securely share data with third parties based on consent.

Open banking is a positive initiative that encourages and promotes innovation with the purpose of bringing convenience to customers.

What are the Latest Developments in the Brazil Retail Banking Market?

In May 2022, a new unit was inaugurated in Alenquer (PA) by CAIXA. The unit was set up in Rua Joao Ferreira S/N with the purpose of providing services to relationship customers.

In March 2022, new facilities in Ariquemes (RO) were inaugurated in CAIXA. This unit provides a complete range of products and services by CAIXA.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Brazil Retail Banking Market Based on Product and Channel:

By Product (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Transactional Accounts Savings Accounts Debit Cards Credit Cards Loans Other Products

By Channel (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Direct Sales Distributor



