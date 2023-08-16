Electronic Cigarette Market Revenues to Reach USD 50.16 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Electronic Cigarette Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 26.76 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 13.39% during the forecast period.

Electronic cigarettes nowadays are considered as being a comparatively healthy alternative to traditional cigarettes. They generally include electronic circuits, which use electric power to generate heat. The generated heat creates water vapor which is then inhaled and exhaled by the user.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 26.76 billion Market Size (2028) USD 50.16 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 13.39% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market North America Largest Market North America Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Increase in health awareness among consumers. Rise in the rate of nicotine dependence.

Who are the Top Companies in the Global Electronic Cigarette Market?

The electronic cigarette market is highly competitive because of the presence of multiple local, domestic, and international players. Product development and innovation are ways in which the players try to tackle the competition.

A few significant players in the global electronic cigarette market are:

British American Tobacco PLC

Juul Labs Inc.

RELX PLC

Shenzhen iMiracle Technology Co. Ltd

Imperial Brands Plc

ShenZhen Joye Technology Co. Ltd

Japan Tobacco International

EVO Brands LLC

Flavourart Srl

NJOY Inc.

Key Highlights from the Global Electronic Cigarette Market Report :

Electronic Cigarettes are More Cost-Effective Than Tobacco Cigarettes

The entire world is considering vapes or electronic cigarettes are healthier and environment-friendly alternatives to tobacco cigarettes.

Additionally, the extra benefit of electronic cigarettes being a comparatively cost-effective option is driving the market exponentially.

The Largest Market Share is Held by North America

The growing number of youths in various countries in the region shifting to electronic cigarettes contributes hugely to the overall demand of the market.

The United States has a major consumer group of electronic cigarettes in the region. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 2.06 million middle and high-school students made a shift to electronic cigarettes for a period of 30 days.

What are the Latest Developments in the Global Electronic Cigarette Market?

In August 2022, the launch of IQOS ILUMA in Japan was announced by Philip Morris International Inc. It became the brand’s first tobacco heating system.

In July 2021, Ploom X was launched by Japan Tobacco Inc. It was the company’s next-generation tobacco heating device.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Global Electronic Cigarette Market Based on Product Type, Category, Distribution Channel, and Geography:

By Product Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) E-cigarette Device E-liquid

By Category (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Open Vaping System Closed Vaping System (Disposable Devices)

By Distribution Channel (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Offline Retail Online Retail

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) North America United States Canada Rest of North America Europe United Kingdom Germany France Spain Italy Russia Rest of Europe Rest of the World Asia-Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Electronic Cigarette Market Report (2023-2028) .

