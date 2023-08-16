Gas Sensor, Detector, and Analyzer Market Revenues to Reach USD 6.13 Billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Gas Sensor, Detector, and Analyzer Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 4.67 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 5.60% during the forecast period.

Gas sensors, detectors, and analyzers are safety devices that are used in the commercial, medical, and industrial sectors. These devices assess and monitor the concentration of gases in several end-user industries, thus offering safety and avoiding fire breakouts.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 4.67 billion Market Size (2028) USD 6.13 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 5.60% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market Asia-Pacific Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers The demand for shale gas and tight oil to avoid corrosion in natural gas pipeline infrastructure. The adoption of gas analyzers.

Who are the Top Companies in the Gas Sensor, Detector, and Analyzer Market?

The market is fragmented as it consists of various players worldwide. Prominent companies are developing new products to be used in applications for detectors.

Significant players in the global gas sensor, detector, and analyzer market are,

Emerson Electric Company Teledyne API Siemens AG Servomex Group Limited (Spectris PLC) Honeywell Analytics Inc. Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA Industrial Scientific Corporation MSA Safety Incorporated Crowncon Detection Instruments Limited Yokogawa Electric Corporation Control Instruments Corporation Membrapor AG Senseir AB Eaton Corporation PLC GfG Gas Detection UK Ltd Figaro Engineering Inc. Robert Bosch GmbH Thermofisher Scientific Inc. Detector Electronics Corporation Alphasense Limited California Analytical Instruments Testo SE & Co. KGaA Trolex Ltd Bacharach Inc. MKS Instruments Inc. RKI Instruments Inc. Horiba Ltd SGX Sensortech Limited (Amphenol Limited) Afriso-Euro-Index GmbH General Electric Company NGK Spark Plugs USA Inc. Delphi Technologies (BorgWarner Inc.) Denso Corporation



Other Reports That Might Be of Your Interest:

Fingerprint Sensors Market Report - The fingerprint sensors market value is estimated at USD 8.52 billion in 2023. It is expected to reach USD 14.99 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 11.96% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

- The fingerprint sensors market value is estimated at USD 8.52 billion in 2023. It is expected to reach USD 14.99 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 11.96% during the forecast period (2023-2028). Asia-Pacific Sensors Market Report - The Asia-Pacific sensors market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.41% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

Key Highlights from the Gas Sensor, Detector, and Analyzer Market Report :

Oil and Gas Industry to Drive the Market

In the oil and gas industry, a pressurized pipeline is essential to be protected from corrosion and leaks to minimize downtime. The presence of oxygen in a gas sample detects a leak in the pressurized pipeline system.

To reduce expensive costs in the industry, the adoption of gas analyzers is increasing in the industry. Gas analyzers monitor leaks and help extend the lifecycle of pipeline systems by detecting the presence of such gases.

Asia-Pacific to Witness Rapid Market Growth



The development of industries in the region is fueling the growth of gas analyzers due to their usage in the oil and gas industry for monitoring processes, enhancing efficiency, and increasing safety.

Strict government regulations in the region are growing. Therefore, the increasing investments by the government in smart city projects are increasing the adoption of smart sensor devices.

What are the Latest Developments in the Gas Sensor, Detector, and Analyzer Market?

In September 2022, Industrial Scientific Corporation unveiled a new Photo-Ionization Detector sensor for the Ventis Pro5 Multi-gas monitor to allow users to detect VOCs by improving situational awareness.

In June 2022, Servomex Group Ltd launched a new analyzer to focus on photometric gas analysis. The product is a reliable product that can handle a wide range of industrial applications.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Gas Sensor, Detector, and Analyzer Market Based on Technology, Type, Communication Type, End-User Industry, and Geography.

Gas Analyzers

Technology (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Electrochemical Paramagnetic Zirconia Non-disruptive IR

End-user Industry (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Oil and Gas Chemicals and Petrochemicals Water and Wastewater Pharmaceuticals Other End-user Industries

Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) North America Europe Asia-Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Gas Sensors

Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Toxic Electrochemical Semiconductor Photoionization Combustible Catalytic Infrared

End-user Industry (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Oil and Gas Chemicals and Petrochemicals Water and Wastewater Metal and Mining Utilities Other End-user Industries

Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) North America Europe Asia-Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Gas Detectors

Communication Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Wired Wireless

Type of Detector (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Fixed Portable

End-user Industry (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Oil and Gas Chemicals and Petrochemicals Water and Wastewater Metal and Mining Utilities Other End-user Industries

Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) North America Europe Asia-Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Gas Sensor, Detector, and Analyzer Market Report (2023-2028) .

Mordor Intelligence constantly tracks industry trends. Some relevant market reports from the analysts that might be of interest to you:



Tilt Sensor Market Report - The tilt sensor market size is estimated at USD 216.53 million in 2023. It is expected to reach USD 325.88 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 8.52% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

- The tilt sensor market size is estimated at USD 216.53 million in 2023. It is expected to reach USD 325.88 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 8.52% during the forecast period (2023-2028). Surface Acoustic Wave Sensors Market Report - The surface acoustic wave sensors market size is estimated at USD 0.92 billion in 2023. It is expected to reach USD 1.63 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 12.29% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

- The surface acoustic wave sensors market size is estimated at USD 0.92 billion in 2023. It is expected to reach USD 1.63 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 12.29% during the forecast period (2023-2028). Ultrasonic Sensors Market Report - The ultrasonic sensors market size is estimated at USD 6.01 billion in 2023. It is expected to reach USD 9.28 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 9.08% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a market intelligence and advisory firm. At Mordor Intelligence, we believe in predicting butterfly effects that have the potential to change or significantly impact market dynamics.

Our market research reports are comprehensive and provide exclusive data, facts and figures, trends, and the competitive landscape of the industry.

Attachment