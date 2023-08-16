Saudi Arabia C4ISR Market Revenues to Reach USD 857.73 Million by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Saudi Arabia C4ISR Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 786.48 million in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 1.09% during the forecast period.

C4ISR (command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance) includes systems, procedures, and techniques used to collect and disseminate information from the battlefield.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 786.48 million Market Size (2028) USD 857.73 million CAGR (2023-2028) 1.09% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers The growing threats from adversaries. The risk from asymmetric warfare.

Who are the Top Companies in the Saudi Arabia C4ISR Market?

The Saudi Arabian C4ISR market is highly consolidated and consists of a few players. The country is investing in enhancing the capabilities of local players to localize the defense industry.

Significant players in Saudi Arabian C4ISR market are,

Saudi Arabian Military Industries

SAIC

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

General Dynamics IS&T Arabia (General Dynamics Corporation)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc.

Thales Group

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Aselsan AS

BAE Systems PLC

Key Highlights from the Saudi Arabia C4ISR Market Report :

Saudi Vision 2030 to Drive the Market

Saudi Arabia is expected to invest in its domestic military industry as part of Vision 2030 to boost the local defense industry.

The Saudi Data and AI Authority’s National Strategy for Data and Artificial Intelligence is expected to make the country an AI leader by 2030.

Expenditure on Naval Modernization to Drive the Market

The country is working on its huge armed forces modernization project to modernize the Eastern Naval fleet. The RSNF procures naval vessels, fixed-wing aircraft, and helicopters, which will be equipped with data-sharing and situational awareness features.

The country’s Royal Saudi Navy program enables large-scale hardware and software upgrades for naval forces, which is expected to increase the demand for sea-based C4ISR systems.

What are the Latest Developments in the Saudi Arabia C4ISR Market?

In September 2022, the KSA signed a contract with MARSS Group, a producer of surveillance systems, for procuring 50 RADiRguard units.

In March 2022, the Saudi MoD announced five deals with the country’s military defense.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Saudi Arabia C4ISR Market Based on Platform:

By Platform (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Air Land Sea Space



