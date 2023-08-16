Bus Pantograph Charger Market Revenues to Reach USD 6.71 Billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Bus Pantograph Charger Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 2.23 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 24.65% during the forecast period.

A pantograph is a standard way to charge battery electric buses. It helps make automated contact between the bus and the charging infrastructure. A pantograph can either be mounted on the roof of an electric bus and lifted, or it can be mounted on the charging infrastructure and moved downward.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 2.23 billion Market Size (2028) USD 6.71 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 24.65% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Europe Largest Market North America Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers The growing adoption of electric buses. Investments in improving charging infrastructure.

Who are the Top Companies in the Bus Pantograph Charger Market?

The bus pantograph charger market is moderately consolidated and represents several international and domestic players. The major players are adopting strategies like product innovation, joint ventures, acquisitions, and product launches.

Significant players in the bus pantograph charger market are,

ABB Ltd

Schunk Transit Systems GmBH

Wabtech Corporation

Siemens Mobility

Vector Informatik GmbH

SETEC Power

SCHUNK GmbH & Co. KG

Valmont Industries Inc.

Comeca Group

Key Highlights from the Bus Pantograph Charger Market Report :

Growing Government Focus on Eco-friendly Buses

The EPA and NHTSA in the United States are focused on implementing the SAFE vehicles rule, which is expected to establish corporate average fuel economy and greenhouse gas emission standards for vehicles.

The Indian government wants to electrify 30% of its vehicle sales by 2030. The FAME program is expected to electrify public and shared transportation in India.

North America to Witness Fastest Growth

North America is witnessing several government initiatives and the growing popularity of electric school buses by governments and municipalities.

The Canadian government is working to build a net-zero emissions transportation industry due to the increasing transition to electric mobility.

What are the Latest Developments in the Bus Pantograph Charger Market?

In August 2022, First Bus ordered 193 electric buses from Northern Irish bus manufacturer Wrightbus.

In May 2022, San Diego Metropolitan System began construction of an overhead electric bus charging system to charge 24 electric buses simultaneously.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Bus Pantograph Charger Market Based on Charging Type, Component Type, Charging Infrastructure Type, and Geography:

By Charging Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Level 1 Level 2 Direct Current Fast Charging

By Component Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Hardware Software

By Charging Infrastructure Type Off-board Top-down Pantograph On-board Bottom-up Pantograph

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) North America United States Canada Rest of North America Europe Germany United Kingdom France Italy Spain Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific India China South Korea Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



