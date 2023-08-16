New York, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Sports Management Software Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06484018/?utm_source=GNW

The Sports Management Software Market size is expected to grow from USD 8.21 billion in 2023 to USD 14.13 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 11.46% during the forecast period (2023-2028).



With the global sports industry often growing faster than many countries’ national GDP, the need to run clubs and associations as organized businesses with the following levels of management is one of the major factors driving the demand for the global sports management software market.



Key Highlights

In sports management programs, software and services are emerging as significant factors for the Sports manager and are becoming essential factors on which clubs and businesses leverage competitive advantage.

Applications such as team and training management, match-performance analysis, game scheduling, online registrations, competition management, etc., are mainly boosting the adoption.

For instance, in November last year, the Global sports, music, and entertainment agency Wasserman acquired BSE Media Group. This acquisition continues Wasserman’s efforts to expand its sport and service offerings in the last year, following the acquisition of leading baseball agency Jet Sports Management in July.

The COVID -19 pandemic outbreak disrupted sports as a whole, and fans’ ability to experience live sporting events was heavily impacted. Simultaneously, the pandemic stimulated the demand for engaging technologies underpinned by a scalable hybrid cloud. But the market is expected to see an upsurge in the future with a kink in the long run.



Sports Management Software Market Trends



Growing Inclination of Sports League Among Women



The event management and scheduling software eliminates wasting time on administrative duties and provides coaches with team management tools to formulate tactics and build complex strategies.

The market witnessed sports governing bodies and associations collaborating with software vendors and acquiring other companies to increase their presence. For instance, last year, ICM Stellar Sports boosted its US sports presence with the acquisition of NFL agency Select Sports Group.

MonClubSportif, a cloud-based sports league management solution, is designed for sports teams and organizations, coaches, players, schools, and more. Key features of the solution include scheduling, game results tracking, availability management, automatic reminders, player information, and statistics.

Sports events often involve huge revenue factors that do planning and managing events a complex task, thereby generating the need for the sports industry to organize the activities of sports clubs, leagues, and associations.

Women have been more prevalent in the athletic world, and during the past 50 years, the gender gap in sports interest significantly shrunk. With the increasing interest in sports among women, many different leagues have started worldwide, contributing to the sports management market growth.



North America to Hold Largest Market Share



North America is home to various sports such as Soccer, Rugby, Hockey, Basketball, and baseball, as well as sports leagues are among the significant factors driving the market. ?

Youth sports organizations are also instrumental in embracing sports management software. Further, vendors in this region provide solutions across a wide range of sports. USA-based Visual ClubMate allows users to manage fields or courts of any sport, such as underwater hockey or chess boxing.

For instance, Active Network Sports is helping league and club administrators such as Sammamish Rowing Associations, Clifton Park Youth Hockey Association, and Upper Makefield Basketball to automate and streamline their sports registrations for time-saving.?



Sports Management Software Industry Overview



The growing collaboration between the studied market vendors and sports teams & clubs is augmenting the market growth. Many market vendors are also adopting partnership and acquisition strategies for inorganic growth in the examined market. It is helping them in geographical expansion and is also anticipated to enhance the innovations in the studied market.



October 2022 - Sport:80 announced the partnership with etrainu, which promises to make innovative online learning solutions more accessible and functional for the sports organizations that the company works with.

April 2022 - TeamSnap announced the launch of its all-in-one multi-program management system for youth sports organizations. With the new system, clubs and leagues can register players and take advantage of new scheduling and team management tools.



Additional Benefits:



