Bitget's Blockchain4Youth Initiative Engages 1000 Young Minds at Inaugural Crypto Experience Day

Victoria, Seychelles, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget, top crypto derivatives and copy trading platform , achieved a momentous milestone with its inaugural Crypto Experience Day on August 12, 2023, coinciding with International Youth Day. This captivating event was a key element of Bitget's visionary project, Blockchain4Youth , dedicated to nurturing crypto awareness among the younger generation. Collaborating with a range of educational institutions and crypto enthusiasts, this decentralized event hosted ten diverse cities globally. It successfully attracted over 1000 participants from different cultures around the globe, united by their curiosity and eagerness to explore the crypto landscape.

The event was ablaze with a variety of activities meticulously designed to ignite a fervor for crypto. Engaging discussions, illuminating sessions, and insightful dialogues with industry experts created an environment of profound learning and exploration. The event was graced by local special guests and reputable influencers, who generously shared their crypto journey, sparking both enthusiasm and curiosity among the audience.

Crypto newcomers had the unique opportunity to delve deep into the fundamental principles of crypto and gain firsthand insights into the inner mechanisms of Bitget. The event also shone a spotlight on an upcoming Hackathon, offering an exhilarating chance to translate crypto knowledge into real-world applications. In India, the representatives from Sandbox delivered captivating insights, revealing how crypto aligns seamlessly with cutting-edge technologies like coding and development, paving the way for inventive solutions to real-world challenges.

The event's reach extended to diverse corners of the globe, as various educational campaigns were hosted in ten regions spanning across Japan, Argentina, Australia, Taiwan, Nigeria, India, and more. Each location hosted its own unique event focused on crypto education.

In Asia, attendees delved into current affairs around emerging technologies such as the much-discussed WorldCoin, on-chain analysis, AI, and IoT. In South America, showcased insightful discussions about disruptive technologies and their role in inspiring adoption through knowledge. Meanwhile, the English-speaking region segment centered around Women and Youth in crypto, hackathons, and strategies to enter the industry. This dialogue provided valuable context and perspectives on the rapidly evolving landscape of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology.

Gracy Chen, Managing Director of Bitget, expressed her enthusiasm, saying, "The Crypto Experience Day embodies our unwavering commitment to empower young minds with the profound knowledge of crypto. By offering them hands-on experiences and insights from seasoned experts, we are effectively paving the way for the upcoming generation of crypto enthusiasts to flourish and lead the industry forward."

Participants voiced their sentiments, with EL from Japan sharing, "Thanks to the easy-to-understand explanations, I grasped the basics of blockchain and was inspired to delve into the technology myself after the event." Another participant, LI, YU-WEI from NTU FinTech Club, expressed, "I'm extremely glad to have had the opportunity to partake in Bitget's event. The detailed insights provided a clear understanding of the roles needed in a crypto exchange, prompting me to contemplate my future career options."

This dynamic event stands as a cornerstone of Bitget's transformative Blockchain4Youth initiative, initiated in May 2023. The project aspires to guide and equip young individuals to navigate the crypto landscape effectively. Recognizing the pivotal role of the younger generation in shaping the future of crypto, Bitget is fervently dedicated to nurturing their curiosity and empowering them to confidently stride into the dynamic realm of crypto.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange with copy trading services. Serving over 20 million users in more than 100 countries and regions, Bitget is committed to helping users trade smarter by providing a secure, one-stop trading solution. The exchange seeks to inspire individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi and official esports events organizer PGL.