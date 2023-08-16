Brain Canada and Brain Changes Initiative (BCI) launch Innovation Grants for Research Impact in Traumatic Brain Injury

MONTREAL, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It is estimated that approximately 165,000 people per year are affected by a traumatic brain injury (TBI) in Canada. With the knowledge that stakeholder-informed research has the greatest potential for impact, Brain Canada undertook an extensive consultation process to understand the breadth of the needs of diverse stakeholders related to TBI and identify the top priorities that should be addressed first.



Brain Canada, in collaboration with Brain Changes Initiative (BCI) has now launched the Innovation Grants for Research Impact in Traumatic Brain Injury funding opportunity to generate creative, novel and practical evidence-based solutions that address stakeholder-identified and prioritized needs, listed below, to improve the trajectory of recovery for individuals after brain injury.

An overall funding envelope of $1.4M will be available for this program to support three to four grants over two years. This funding opportunity is open to interdisciplinary research teams of two or more members and must include a minimum of two independent investigators.

Evidence clearly shows that increasing equity, diversity, and inclusion (EDI) in research environments enhances excellence, innovation, and creativity. Brain Canada and Brain Changes Initiative are committed to excellence through equity, and we encourage applicants of diverse backgrounds to apply to our funding opportunities, which will promote the expression of diverse perspectives, approaches, and experiences, including those of underrepresented groups.

Click here to view the Request for Applications.

The registration form deadline is September 27, 2023 at 5 p.m. EST, and the deadline for receipt of full applications is January 25, 2024 at 5 p.m. EST.

This program has been made possible by the Canada Brain Research Fund (CBRF), an innovative arrangement between the Government of Canada (through Health Canada) Brain Canada Foundation, and Brain Changes Initiative (BCI).

About Brain Canada

Brain Canada plays a unique and invaluable role as a national convenor of those who support and advance brain research. A greater understanding of how the brain works contributes to the prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and cure of disorders of the brain, ultimately improving the health outcomes of people in Canada and around the world. Visit Braincanada.ca @BrainCanada

About Brain Changes Initiative (BCI)

Brain Changes Initiative (BCI) is a not-for-profit organization that funds ground-breaking research to improve the standard of care for Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) recovery. BCI also provides awareness, advocacy and support for Traumatic Brain Injury survivors; they carry out knowledge translation, education, events and programs centred around nonpharmacological approaches to healing the brain. https://www.brainchanges.org/

