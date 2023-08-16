Pick and Place Robots Market to Reach $10.9 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Redding, California, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meticulous Research®—a leading global market research company, published a research report titled, “ Pick and Place Robots Market by Offering (Robots, Robot Accessories, Software), Payload (Up to 15 KG, 15 KG to 30 KG, More than 30 KG), Sector (E-commerce & Logistics, Food & Beverage, Other Sectors) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2030”.

The global pick and place robots market is projected to reach $10.9 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 23.9% from 2023 to 2030. The growth of this market is attributed to the rising adoption of Industry 4.0 and the Internet of Things (IoT) technologies, increasing adoption of automation in various industries such as food and beverage, automotive, and electronics, and growth of pick and place robots in the e-commerce industry. However, the high initial investment and rising safety concerns due to the growing integration of automation technologies restrain market growth. At the same time, the high labor costs in North America and Europe and the growing demand for automation in various sectors such as manufacturing, packaging, and logistics are expected to create significant opportunities for this market. However, limited flexibility to handle different sizes, shapes, or weights poses challenges to market growth.

The global pick and place robots market is segmented by offering, payload, sector, and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyses the regional and country-level markets.

Some of the key players operating in the global pick and place robots market include ABB Ltd (Switzerland), Fanuc Corporation (Japan), Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan), KUKA AG (Germany), Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Universal Robots A/S (Denmark), Techman Robot Inc. (Taiwan), Omron Corporation (Japan), Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan), Schneider Electric SE (France), Codian Robotics B.V. (Netherlands), JLS Automation (U.S.), Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Corporation (Japan), Bastian Solutions, LLC (U.S.) and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan).

Based on offering, the global pick and place robots market is segmented into robots, robot accessories, and software. The robot accessories segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing utilization of robots has resulted in the increasing development and innovations in industrial robot accessories to enhance productivity and overcome common obstacles in a typical manufacturing environment. Robotic accessories include end effector, robotic vision, robot controller, and other accessories. End-effectors are also called EOAT (End of Arm Tooling). It can be changed according to the application performed. Robotic tool changers are integrated with robots to allow for automatic EOAT changes and for one robot to perform multiple applications within a production line. Advances in EOAT technology have led to the expansion of robotic applications and the adoption of robots in fields outside of industrial applications. Further, integrating robotic vision systems into manufacturing processes enables robots to perform tasks such as inspecting, identifying, counting, and measuring, along with picking and placing. Ultra-high-speed imaging and lens quality facilitate multi-operations in one process. Vision systems are used for image capture & processing, connectivity, and response.

Based on payload, the global pick and place robots market is segmented into up to 15 kg, 15 kg to 30 kg, and more than 30 kg. The up to 15 kg segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to the increasing need for pick and place applications in the food and beverage, cosmetics, semiconductor, and electronics industries, where SCARA, Delta, and collaborative robots are extensively used. Generally, these robots can operate at a higher speed and with optional cleanroom specifications. By design, these robots suit applications with a smaller field of operation with limited floor space. In addition, the compact layout makes them relocatable in temporary or remote applications. SCARA and Delta robots are particularly used in clean and hygienic environments, such as the food and beverage industry.

Based on sector, the global pick and place robots market is segmented into pharmaceutical and chemistry, plastic and polymer, metal and mining, e-commerce & logistics, electronics & semiconductor, food & beverage, municipal, cosmetics & personal care, automotive, supply chain and warehousing and other sectors. The pharmaceutical and chemistry segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The pharmaceutical and chemistry sector prefers pick and place robots for several reasons, such as to handle delicate and sensitive products with precision and accuracy, which is essential in the pharmaceutical industry where quality control is paramount. Additionally, these robots work with high speed and efficiency, which improves productivity while reducing costs. Also, these robots are programmed to perform various tasks, making them versatile and adaptable to changing production needs.

Based on geography, the global pick and place robots market is segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the market in Asia-Pacific driven due to the increasing demand for automation in manufacturing processes, which is driven by the need for greater efficiency, productivity, and cost savings. The growth of e-commerce and the rise of online shopping have also contributed to the demand for pick and place robots, as they help to streamline order fulfillment and reduce lead times. Additionally, the increasing adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies, such as the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, is expected to drive the growth of the pick and place robots market in the region. These technologies can help optimize production processes and improve quality control, key factors in the pharmaceutical industry. Also, the increasing focus on safety and reducing workplace injuries drives the demand for pick and place robots, as they can handle repetitive and hazardous tasks that may be difficult or unsafe for human workers.

