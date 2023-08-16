At 22.8% CAGR, Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Market Size Will Reach Around USD 1,799.96 Million By 2032: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (2’FL, 3’FL, 3’SL, 6’SL); By Application; By Distribution Channel; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032” in its research database.

“As per the latest research analysis, the global human milk oligosaccharides (HMO) market size/share will be valued at roughly USD 231.86 Million in 2022, and its revenue is projected to reach about USD 1,799.96 Million By 2032. The market is forecasted to expand at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 22.8% between 2023 and 2032.”

What is Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO)? How Big is Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Market Size & Share?

Overview

Breast milk is crucial for infants as it offers nutrients and immunological compounds. Amidst these compounds, human milk oligosaccharides constitute breast milk's third most crucial element after lipids and lactose. The rapidly rising demand for the human milk oligosaccharides (HMO) market can be attributed to the fact that they instigate bacterial colonization in the intestinal tract, which is favorable for health.

Altering consumer lifestyles and their escalating worries in the context of health and wellness are some of the other eminent factors pushing the demand for HMOs globally. They are effective food and beverage commodities, and food options can assist in the cure of specific illnesses and escalated probability, which is expected to boost product demand.

Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue Forecast in 2032 USD 1,799.96 Million Market size value in 2023 USD 283.66 Million Expected CAGR Growth 22.8% from 2023 – 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Top Market Players Elicityl S.A., Abbott Laboratories, Biosynth Carbosynth, Dextra Laboratories Ltd., Dupont Nutrition & Biosciences, Glycosyn, BASF S.E., Glycom A/S, Nestle Health Science, Neolacta Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd, Royal DSM, Medolac Laboratories, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, ZuChem, Inbiose NV, and Royal FrieslandCampina N.V. Segments Covered By Type, By Application, By Distribution Channel, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Prominent Growth Driving Factors

Escalation in infant population : As the worldwide population persists to evolve, so does the number of infants. The human milk oligosaccharides (HMO) market size is expanding as the escalation in the infant population head-on renders an escalated demand for infant nutrition commodities, including infant formulae and dietary supplements.

: As the worldwide population persists to evolve, so does the number of infants. The human milk oligosaccharides (HMO) market size is expanding as the escalation in the infant population head-on renders an escalated demand for infant nutrition commodities, including infant formulae and dietary supplements. Dietary additives : The growth in demand for dietary additives and escalating consciousness among consumers about the significance of gut health are anticipated to push the market growth. They work as prebiotics in the human body and are important in sustaining gut health. The human milk oligosaccharides (HMO) market sales are soaring as they smoothen the development path of beneficial bacteria, especially bifidobacteria, in the gut, causing enhanced metabolic activity.

: The growth in demand for dietary additives and escalating consciousness among consumers about the significance of gut health are anticipated to push the market growth. They work as prebiotics in the human body and are important in sustaining gut health. The human milk oligosaccharides (HMO) market sales are soaring as they smoothen the development path of beneficial bacteria, especially bifidobacteria, in the gut, causing enhanced metabolic activity. Brain development: HMOs are essentially accountable for prohibiting infection, offering sialic acid for brain development, and displaying prebiotic results. But, oligosaccharide congregation in bovine milk-derived infant formulae is lesser when juxtaposed to human milk-derived formulae.

Top Findings of the Report

HMOs are essentially accountable for prohibiting infection, offering sialic acid for brain development, and displaying prebiotic results.

The human milk oligosaccharides (HMO) market segmentation is primarily based on type, application, distribution channel, and region.

Asia Pacific region is expected to grow speedily during the forecast period.

Top Trends Influencing the Market

Enhance immune function : The market for HMOs has gained notable awareness and development in recent years because of their capable health advantages and the growing demand for fitter infant nutrition options. They offer several benefits, such as immune function, lessening infection probability, enhancing cognitive advancement, and encouraging gastrointestinal health in infants.

: The market for HMOs has gained notable awareness and development in recent years because of their capable health advantages and the growing demand for fitter infant nutrition options. They offer several benefits, such as immune function, lessening infection probability, enhancing cognitive advancement, and encouraging gastrointestinal health in infants. Escalating birth rates : The market is also driven by growing consciousness about the significance of breastfeeding and the advantages of HMOs, growing birth rates, and escalating disposable incomes in emerging regions. Further, progression in technology and research has sanctioned the production of HMOs through fermentation procedures, aiding the human milk oligosaccharides (HMO) market growth.

: The market is also driven by growing consciousness about the significance of breastfeeding and the advantages of HMOs, growing birth rates, and escalating disposable incomes in emerging regions. Further, progression in technology and research has sanctioned the production of HMOs through fermentation procedures, aiding the human milk oligosaccharides (HMO) market growth. Acting as prebiotics: HMOs are organically transpiring prebiotics profusely instituted in breast milk following carbohydrates and fats. They impact the microbiome and provide for breastfed babies' immune systems. They perform as prebiotics, reinforcing the development of beneficial bacteria.

Segmental Analysis

The Infant Formula Segment Accounted for the Largest Market Share

Based on application, the infant formula segment accounted for the largest market share. The human milk oligosaccharides (HMO) market demand is on the rise due to the increasing demand for HMOs in the advancement of infant formulae as HMOs provide advantageous features that assist in safeguarding infants from infections, improvise their memory, encourage prebiotics effects, reinforce brain development and sustain gut health.

Drug Store or Pharmacy Segment Dominated the Market

Based on distribution channels, the drugstore or pharmacy segment dominated the market. The human milk oligosaccharides (HMO) market trends include the fact that these establishments have a deep-rooted existence of a broad gamut of stores rendering them simply obtainable to consumers. This obtainability element is important in captivating customers who look for ease and choose to buy healthcare commodities from nearby locations.

The market is primarily segmented based on type, application, distribution channel, and region.

Geographical Overview

Asia Pacific: This region held the largest human milk oligosaccharides (HMO) market share due to its extensive consumer base and growing infant population. The development is propelled by the region's impact on the infant formulae market, where HMOs are important components in formulating infant food and supplements.

Browse the Detail Report “Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (2’FL, 3’FL, 3’SL, 6’SL); By Application; By Distribution Channel; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032” with in-depth TOC: https://polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/human-milk-oligosaccharides-hmo-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Recent Developments

In June 2021, H&H Group, an Australian company, introduced a new kids' supplement named ProBOOST + Vit D under Biostime. This innovative product contains Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMOs) and is specifically formulated for children aged 12 months and above. This launch highlights H&H Group's commitment to providing high-quality nutritional supplements that incorporate HMOs to support the health and development of children.

In April 2020, the company Kyowa Hakko, which specializes in health products, expanded its production capabilities for HMOs in Thailand. This strategic move was driven by the anticipated global increase in the market for these health products in the upcoming years.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the human milk oligosaccharides (HMO) market report based on type, application, distribution channel, and region:

