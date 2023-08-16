Global Feminine Hygiene Products Market Revenue to Reach USD 54.5 Billion by 2028 As Awareness of Personal Hygiene Rises, States Extrapolate

Dubai, UAE, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the latest report published by Extrapolate, the global Feminine Hygiene Products Market size is projected to reach USD 54.5 Bn by 2028 from USD 37.2 Bn in 2021, recording a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period of 2022-2028. The market growth is anticipated to be fueled by factors including increased awareness of personal hygiene, rising disposable income in developing nations, and measures initiated by businesses and local governments. New product improvements are foreseen to further support growth.

Feminine hygiene products are used to maintain personal hygiene during the menstrual cycle, clean vaginal discharge, remove unwanted hairs, and keep body parts clean. Feminine hygiene products are a broad category that includes sanitary pads, tampons, internal cleaners & sprays, panty liners & shields, and disposable razors & blades. The market for feminine hygiene products is expanding as a result of new product introductions and rising female health concerns.

Key Insights:

On the basis of product type, the sanitary pads/napkins segment is expected to dominate the market

On the basis of distribution channels, the hypermarkets/supermarkets segment led the market in 2020

Based on region, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold the largest market share by 2028

Competitive Landscape

Manufacturers in the feminine hygiene products industry are actively focusing on geographic expansions and product optimization to align with shifting consumer preferences. For instance, in March 2021, Care Form Labs Private Limited, a social innovation firm headquartered in Pune, India, produced convenient and user-friendly menstrual cups. Similarly, in 2020, OrganiCup introduced mini-sized menstrual cups mainly designed for teenagers, which catered to their particular needs and preferences.

Key market participants in the global feminine hygiene products industry are:

Procter & Gamble

Unilever

Kimberly-Clark

Kao Corporation

Essity AB

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Ontex BV

The Flex Company

Bodywise (UK) Limited

Lil-Lets

TZMO SA

Hengan International Group Company Ltd.

Others

Global Feminine Hygiene Products Market Segmentations:

By Product Type

Sanitary pads/napkins

Menstrual cups

Panty liners

Tampons

Disposable razors and blades

Others

Surging Awareness Concerning Personal Hygiene to Fuel Need for Sanitary Pads/Napkins

The sanitary pads/napkins segment held the largest share of the global feminine hygiene products market in 2021 and is likely to grow significantly in the upcoming years. The global demand for sanitary pads is being majorly driven by a surge in awareness among females concerning personal hygiene.

Moreover, the rising disposable income, extensive promotional activities implemented by marketers, improved education, and favorable government initiatives have all contributed to the growing demand for sanitary pads, thereby driving market growth.

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets/hypermarkets

Specialty stores

Beauty stores and pharmacies

Online

Others

Steep Discounts Offered by Hypermarkets/Supermarkets to Increase Product Sales

The hypermarket/supermarket segment dominated the global feminine hygiene products market in 2021 and is estimated to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Women's preference for buying hygiene products in bulk from stores contributes to their continued standing in the market.

Hypermarkets/supermarkets encourage customers to buy tampons and pads by offering steep discounts on large orders, even though these products are often expensive and out of reach for those with limited financial resources. For women, hypermarkets serve as a one-stop shop where they can buy a variety of necessary period items and compare several brands before settling on one, thus propelling the segment’s growth.

Growing Menstrual Literacy to Drive Market Expansion

Women can more easily regulate their blood flow while going through their menstrual period with the help of feminine hygiene products. The market growth is majorly being supported by higher education levels, a growing female workforce, and improved menstruation literacy among teenage girls. As reported in the World Economic Forum's article titled 'Periods Shouldn't be a Financial Burden, Here's How One Retailer is Helping,' the United States spent USD 2 billion on menstrual products in the year 2020.

The market is projected to experience significant growth due to the increasing prevalence of diseases, such as infections in the lower reproductive tract, which can be attributed to poor feminine hygiene. Furthermore, growing awareness about the importance of maintaining hygiene during menstruation and the desire to get rid of odors are likely to contribute to the mounting popularity of these products.

Rising Disposable Income in APAC to Promote Market Growth

The Asia Pacific led the global feminine hygiene products market in 2021 and is expected to retain its position throughout the projection period owing to increasing hygiene awareness and urbanization in major nations such as India and China. The expanding female workforce in these nations has increased disposable income, allowing consumers to spend more on their physical and mental well-being.

Additionally, regional market expansion is projected to be aided by the ongoing development of reusable products. It offers an affordable substitute for buying fresh disposable items each time for later use.

Improved Living Standards in North America to Boost Product Demand



North America is projected to grow substantially during the forecast period. This considerable growth can be attributed to several factors such as improved living standards, increasing disposable income, and the widespread adoption of enhanced sanitary practices. Notably, the Federal Bureau of Prisons ensures proper healthcare in correctional facilities in the United States of America by giving each female prisoner sufficient pads for free.

