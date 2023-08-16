New York, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Asia-Pacific Acute Myeloid Leukemia Treatment Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06484011/?utm_source=GNW





COVID-19 had a significant impact on the Asia-Pacific acute myeloid leukemia (AML) treatment market during the initial phases owing to factors such as limited supply and sales of medicines, restrictions on the import and export of therapeutics, and shortage of AML medicines all over Asia. Moreover, COVID-19 worsened the AML patient’s overall healthcare. For instance, as per an article published in September 2021 by the AML journal, patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) in India who received induction during the COVID-19 lockdown had a higher mortality rate than patients treated after the lockdown was lifted. However, the market gained its normal growth in the post-pandemic era due to the rise in product sales, product launches, and an increase in research and development focused on AML therapeutics.



Factors such as the high incidence and prevalence of acute myeloid leukemia and advancement in pharmacology and molecular biology to promote drug development in the Asia Pacific region are also anticipated to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, according to ‘Leukaemia in Australia statistics 2022’, it was estimated that 5,202 new cases of leukemia were likely to be diagnosed in Australia (3,198 males and 2,004 females) in 2022. It was also estimated that a person had a 1 in 58 (or 1.7%) risk of being diagnosed with leukemia by the age of 85 (1 in 47 or 2.1% for males and 1 in 77 or 1.3% for females). Furthermore, government initiatives and funding for AML in the Asia Pacific region are likely to boost market growth. According to a 2022 update from the Department of Health and Aged Care, from 1st March 2022, Australians with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) were likely to have access to a new treatment option through the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS). Mylotarg (gemtuzumab ozogamicin) was listed for the first time for the treatment of patients with previously untreated de novo CD33-positive AML, for use in combination with standard intensive chemotherapy.



The market is also expected to benefit from continuous developments in pharmacology and molecular biology for the creation of innovative medicines. Pharmaceutical companies competing in the market are investing a lot of money in research programs to develop new solutions. These R&D initiatives are also blamed for the shortcomings of the acute myeloid leukemia medicines now on the market. For instance, in September 2021, INTAS launched Oral Azacitidine, a drug approved for use in maintenance therapy for adult patients with Acute Myeloid Leukaemia in India under the brand name Azadine-O.



Though market growth is expected, complications related to chemotherapy are expected to restrain it.



APAC Acute Myeloid Leukemia Treatment Market Trends



The Chemotherapy Segment is Anticipated to Witness a Growth Over the Forecast Period



Chemotherapy is the main treatment for most people with acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Induction is the first phase of treatment. It is short and intensive, typically lasting about a week. The goal is to clear the blood of leukemia cells (blasts) and to reduce the number of blasts in the bone marrow to normal. Consolidation is chemo given after the patient has recovered from induction. It is meant to kill the small number of leukemia cells that are still around but can’t be seen (because there are so few of them). The chemotherapy segment is likely to witness growth over the forecast period owing to the factors such as the high incidence and prevalence of acute myeloid leukemia and advancement in pharmacology and molecular biology to promote drug development for AML. For instance, as per a 2022 update from National Cancer Center Japan, the estimated number of leukemia cases in Japan was 14,700 in 2022. A rise in cases of leukemia and AML is likely to increase the demand for therapeutics, thereby boosting market growth over the forecast period.



Furthermore, as per an article published in September 2021 by PubMed, in China, chemotherapy is the standard of care for treating stage four cancer. Chemotherapy has long been regarded as the mainstay of treatment for many cancer types. By 2040, it was expected that China is likely to have 4.2 million new cancer patients who need chemotherapy. Another article published in June 2022 in PubMed stated that the establishment of the Alan Walker Cancer Care Centre (AWCCC) at Royal Darwin Hospital, Northern Territory (NT) of Australia, provides radiotherapy, chemotherapy, and other specialist cancer services and its investment in a PET Scanner has reduced patients’ need to travel interstate for cancer diagnosis and treatment. The new chemotherapy day units at Alice Springs Hospital and Katherine Hospital and the rapid expansion of tele-oncology have also reduced patient travel within the NT. Such amenities providing chemotherapy have increased the acceptance and adoption of chemotherapy for AML treatment, which is anticipated to drive the market over the forecast period.



China is Expected to Hold a Significant Share in the Market and Expected to do Same Over the Forecast Period



China is expected to hold a significant market share due to increasing incidences of blood cancer and advancement in pharmacology and molecular biology to promote drug development. Moreover, R&D expenditure in healthcare (oncology) is also anticipated to propel the growth of the market in China. Moreover, the application of targeted therapy and stem cell transplant for acute myeloid leukemia is expected to drive the market in the country. For instance, as per an article published in October 2021 in PLOS ONE, chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a myeloproliferative blood cancer, had an incidence of 0.39–0.55 cases per 100,000 adults in China.



Furthermore, product launches, the presence of key players, collaborations, and mergers within organizations relating to AML treatment in China are anticipated to boost market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in January 2022, CStone received new drug approval for China’s first IDH1 inhibitor, TIBSOVO (ivosidenib tablets), as a new precision therapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Furthermore, in November 2021, Apollomics dosed the first participant in Phase III clinical trial of its new drug, APL-106 (uproleselan injection), in China to treat relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients. The trial was anticipated to enroll approximately 140 adults at nearly 20 blood cancer clinical research centers in the country.



APAC Acute Myeloid Leukemia Treatment Industry Overview



The market for acute myeloid leukemia treatment in the Asia-Pacific is moderately competitive and comprises global players. Some of the key players in this market are Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals, and AbbVie Inc., among others. With the rising focus of pharmaceutical companies to provide better therapeutics for cancer, it is believed that more companies will penetrate the market in the near future.



