Director/PDMR Shareholding

| Source: Kenmare Resources Kenmare Resources

Dublin, IRELAND

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)NameMETTE DOBEL
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusDIRECTOR

b)Initial Notification AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
  
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameKENMARE RESOURCES PLC

b)LEI635400ETHWP1EKJMDO16

4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code		ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.001 EACH



IDENTIFICATION CODE: IE00BDC5DG00
b)Nature of the transactionPURCHASE OF ORDINARY SHARES
c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s) of Ordinary Shares
£4.24252,500
d)Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price		N/A – SINGLE TRANSACTION
e)Date of the transaction2023-08-15

f)Place of the transactionLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE - XLON
g)Additional InformationNONE