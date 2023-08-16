Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Size to Surge at a CAGR of 52.20% and Reach USD 27,408.90 Million by 2032

SEATTLE, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market outlook remains upbeat, underpinned by tightening emission norms and rising adoption of decarbonization strategies in the aviation industry. This article offers a comprehensive analysis of market size, latest trends, growth drivers, challenges, regional insights, and key companies involved.



Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Highlights and Statistics:

The Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market is forecast to reach a valuation of USD 27,408.90 Million by 2032, expanding from the current 430.60 Million in 2022, expanding at a CAGR of 52.20% over the forecast period of 2023-2032.

North America represented the leading share of over USD 180.80 million in 2022, driven by supportive regulations in the region.

Based on aircraft types, the fixed wings accounted for the dominant share exceeding USD 245.40 million in 2022.

Key feedstock segments include oil crops, solid waste streams, sugars, and alcohol.

Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Report Coverage:

Market Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Size 2022 USD 430.6 Million Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Forecast 2032 USD 27,408.9 Million Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market CAGR During 2023 - 2032 52.2% Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Analysis Period 2020 - 2032 Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Base Year 2022 Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Forecast Data 2023 - 2032 Segments Covered By Fuel Type, By Aircraft Type, By Platform, By Technology, And By Geography Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Aemetis Inc., Avfuel Corporation, Fulcrum Bioenergy, Gevo, Lanzatech, Neste, Preem AB, Sasol, SkyNRG, and World Energy. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Overview and Analysis:

The Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market outlook remains positive, buoyed by regulatory measures to reduce aviation emissions and increasing industry investments in decarbonization. SAF offers significant lifecycle carbon reductions compared to conventional jet fuel. However, high costs and limited production capacities presently constrain wider adoption. Technological advancements and growing economies of scale will help overcome price barriers in the long run. The global market for SAF is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for sustainable aviation solutions. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has set a goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions from aviation by 2050, and SAF is expected to play a key role in achieving this goal. However, there are a number of challenges that need to be addressed in order to increase the use of SAF. One of the biggest challenges is the cost of SAF, which is currently much higher than the cost of conventional jet fuel. This is due to the fact that SAF is produced from renewable resources, which are often more expensive than fossil fuels. Despite the challenges, the outlook for the global SAF market is positive. The increasing demand for sustainable aviation solutions, combined with technological advancements and growing economies of scale, is expected to drive the growth of the SAF market in the coming years.

Latest Trends and Innovations in the Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market:

Scaling up commercial production of Power to Liquid (PtL) SAF to enable low carbon fuel production.

Use of renewable energy to power SAF manufacturing plants to improve lifecycle emissions performance.

Emerging feedstocks such as municipal solid waste (MSW) and carbon capture to improve supply diversity.

Investments in research to enable 100% SAF certification without blending requirements.

Development of integrated biorefineries to produce both biojet fuel and other bio-products.



Major Growth Factors in the Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market:

Regulatory measures like CORSIA and net-zero emissions targets adopted by aviation industry.

Rising awareness among airlines regarding their climate impact and emphasis on emission reductions through SAF usage.

Technological advancements enabling improved yield and efficiency in SAF production processes.

Government funding and incentives to build up SAF production infrastructure and stimulate supply.

Growing demand for air travel and increasing fleet sizes, especially in Asia Pacific.



Key Challenges Hindering the Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market:

Significantly higher costs of SAF compared to conventional aviation fuels.

Limited production capacities and underdeveloped value chains presently.

Feedstock availability limitations, impacting reliable large-scale supply.

Financial risks associated with major SAF refining and logistics infrastructure investments.

Need for engine manufacturer approvals before adopting emerging SAF pathways and feedstocks.



Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Segmentation:

Based on the Type

Hydrogen Fuel

Biofuel

Gas to Liquid Fuel

Power to Liquid Fuel

Based on the Types

Fixed Wing type

Rotorcraft

Other



Based on the Platforms

Commercial Aviation platform

Military Aviation platform

Business & General Aviation platform

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle platform

Based on the Technology

FT-SPK

HEFA-SPK

ATJ-SPK

HFS-SIP

Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Regional Analysis:

North America and Europe are leading sustainable aviation fuel markets currently. However, Asia Pacific will exhibit the fastest growth over the coming years owing to rising air traffic and policy support in economies like China, Japan, and South Korea.

Key Companies in the Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market:

Leading companies operating in the SAF market include Neste, World Energy, TotalEnergies, SkyNRG, Fulcrum BioEnergy, LanzaJet Inc., SGF, and Aemetis Inc., among others. Market players are focused on increasing production capacities, feedstock diversification, strategic partnerships, and technology licensing to gain shares.

